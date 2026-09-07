Home and vehicle catch fire in Markham

Photo shows the scene of a residential fire in Markham on Mon. Sept. 7, 2026. (CityNews/David Misener)

By Denio Lourenco

Posted September 7, 2026 10:28 pm.

A fire broke out at a Markham residence on Monday night.

Fire crews were called to a home cul-de-sac at Rose Way and Natalie Court, near Ninth Line and Highway 7, just before 9 p.m.

Authorities say the residence and a vehicle caught fire and that the home was evacuated. No injuries were reported.

Footage from the scene shows extensive damage to a semi-detached home, with multiple fire trucks on scene.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

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