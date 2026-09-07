Home and vehicle catch fire in Markham
Posted September 7, 2026 10:28 pm.
A fire broke out at a Markham residence on Monday night.
Fire crews were called to a home cul-de-sac at Rose Way and Natalie Court, near Ninth Line and Highway 7, just before 9 p.m.
Authorities say the residence and a vehicle caught fire and that the home was evacuated. No injuries were reported.
Footage from the scene shows extensive damage to a semi-detached home, with multiple fire trucks on scene.
The cause of the blaze is under investigation.