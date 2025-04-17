Frank Stronach committed to stand trial after preliminary inquiry into two charges

Magna Chairman Frank Stronach speaks at his final AGM in Markham, Ont. on Wednesday, May 4, 2011. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 17, 2025 4:28 pm.

Last Updated April 17, 2025 5:10 pm.

TORONTO — An Ontario court has committed billionaire businessman Frank Stronach to stand trial on two charges related to two complainants as part of his Toronto sexual assault case.

Ontario Court Justice Jacqueline Freeman made the ruling at the end of a preliminary inquiry that dealt exclusively with those two charges, which court has heard were the only ones eligible for the proceeding.

In total, Stronach – who has denied all allegations against him – will stand trial on 12 charges in Toronto. The trial has not yet been scheduled.

None of the arguments or evidence presented at the preliminary inquiry can be reported at this time because of a standard publication ban meant to preserve the accused’s right to a fair trial.

Stronach, who became one of Canada’s wealthiest people as the founder of auto parts giant Magna, is facing separate charges in York Region after the case was split into two last year.

Peel regional police charged him last year with 18 counts, including sexual assault and indecent assault, involving 13 complainants across Ontario.

Some of the charges date back decades, as far as the 1970s.

He was accompanied by a small group of supporters over the several days of the preliminary inquiry.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 17, 2025.

The Canadian Press

'You, sir, are not a change': Party leaders target Carney in final election debate

MONTREAL — Liberal Leader Mark Carney spent his first English election debate presenting himself as a safe pair of hands for a country in crisis — while Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre sought...

5h ago

Canada election 2025: How will parties address Greater Toronto Area issues?

As advance voting in the 2025 federal election begins across Canada on Friday, CityNews is taking a closer look at how parties say they will address several issues affecting the Greater Toronto Area. Party...

10h ago

Conservatives surge with attack ads in Punjabi as parties race to win ethnic votes

In a whirlwind federal election sparked by a surprise announcement and constrained by the shortest campaign period allowed, Canada's political parties are pouring unprecedented resources into advertising...

7h ago

Male victims of Riverdale double homicide identified

The two victims killed in the double shooting in Riverdale earlier this week have been identified by police. Quentin Caza, 18, of Toronto and Jeremy McNeil, 20, both of Toronto, were found suffering...

12h ago

