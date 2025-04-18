Toronto police warns of distraction thefts targeting Muslim community

A Toronto Police Service badge is seen in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

By Dilshad Burman

Posted April 18, 2025 2:44 pm.

Toronto police have issued a public safety alert about distractions thefts specifically targeting the Muslim community and are asking them to be vigilant.

The alert says incidents began to be reported around October 2024, where the suspects approach potential victims in parking lots, malls or stores and starting a conversation with them with a greeting, asking where the nearest mosque is or asking for money or help.

The suspect then uses the opportunity to steal from the victim’s pockets, bags or directly from their body.

In other instances, police say the suspects travel in a vehicle groups of four and approach victims, offering to sell them jewelry. Once the victims are close enough, the suspects remove the victim’s jewelry and replace it with costume jewelry. Victims don’t notice the swap and loss of property until after the suspects have fled the area.

Police offer the following tips to prevent this type of crime:

  • Hide jewelry under clothing or make sure it cannot be easily removed.
  • Be wary of strangers who do not respect personal space or touch you in any way.
  • Do not let strangers get physically close to you — if they are close enough to put a necklace on you, they’re likely too close.
  • Be aware of your surroundings and report any suspicious or criminal activity to police or Crime Stoppers.
  • When reporting an incident to police, try to remember descriptors like age, ethnicity, accent, gender, height, weight, build, any identifying marks or scars including tattoos, the make of the vehicle they were driving or the license plate and what they said to you.

Anyone with information or who feels they have been a victim of such a crime is asked to contact police.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Mohawk College student killed in Hamilton shooting was innocent bystander: police

Hamilton Police say a woman who was shot in the Upper James Street and South Bend Road area on Thursday night has died in hospital. Police say they received reports of gunfire in the area around 7:30...

updated

1h ago

Poilievre promises to end ban on single-use plastic straws, other items

OTTAWA — Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre promised to strike down a key element of the Liberal government's environmental policy Friday as he and other party leaders got back on the campaign trail...

2h ago

Durham police investigating shots fired in Ajax cemetery

Durham Regional Police are investigating after shots were fired in an Ajax cemetery on Thursday. Police received calls about the sound of gunshots at Pine Ridge Memorial Gardens cemetery on Church Street...

4h ago

BMW driver ran 2 red lights before fatal crash into hydro pole: Toronto police

One person has died after a car crashed into a pole in Scarborough in the early hours of Friday morning. Toronto police say a BMW was travelling westbound at a high speed on Eglinton Avenue East in...

1h ago

Top Stories

Mohawk College student killed in Hamilton shooting was innocent bystander: police

Hamilton Police say a woman who was shot in the Upper James Street and South Bend Road area on Thursday night has died in hospital. Police say they received reports of gunfire in the area around 7:30...

updated

1h ago

Poilievre promises to end ban on single-use plastic straws, other items

OTTAWA — Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre promised to strike down a key element of the Liberal government's environmental policy Friday as he and other party leaders got back on the campaign trail...

2h ago

Durham police investigating shots fired in Ajax cemetery

Durham Regional Police are investigating after shots were fired in an Ajax cemetery on Thursday. Police received calls about the sound of gunshots at Pine Ridge Memorial Gardens cemetery on Church Street...

4h ago

BMW driver ran 2 red lights before fatal crash into hydro pole: Toronto police

One person has died after a car crashed into a pole in Scarborough in the early hours of Friday morning. Toronto police say a BMW was travelling westbound at a high speed on Eglinton Avenue East in...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

3:21
Party leaders target Carney in final election debate

Carney, who is leading in the polls, became the main target of all his rivals’ attacks early in Thursday’s final debate of the election.

1h ago

2:18
Police identify suspect in TMU campus hit-and-run

Police have identified the suspect in Tuesday's hit-and-run on the TMU campus that injured four people. Investigators believe this was a targeted attack, but have yet to find the suspect or the vehicle involved.
2:30
Milder weekend but rain on Friday and Saturday

It will be a wet start to the Easter weekend before a sunny but cooler Sunday. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.
3:30
Police searching for suspects after deadly double shooting in Riverdale

The search is on for suspects in a double murder that has rocked Toronto's Riverdale neighbourhood. Shauna Hunt is at the scene where the  victims were gunned down.
3:06
Therme may have "misrepresented itself" to secure Ontario Place deal

A New York Times investigation uncovered that the Austrian-based company may have been "misleading" with its financial details and experience before landing the 95-year lease with the Ontario government. Mark McAllister reports.

More Videos