Pedestrian injured in 2-vehicle crash in Vaughan
Posted April 18, 2025 1:03 pm.
Last Updated April 18, 2025 2:54 pm.
A woman was injured when two vehicles collided in the Major Mackenzie Drive West and Dufferin Street area in Vaughan on Friday afternoon.
York Regional Police say the crash involved two vehicles travelling southbound on Dufferin street and a pedestrian, who was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Major Mackenzie Drive West at Dufferin Street is closed in all directions.
