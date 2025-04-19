Liberal platform promises $130 billion in new spending with deficits projected until 2029

With just over a week left in the federal election campaign, Liberal Leader Mark Carney unveiled the party’s fully costed platform on Saturday, promising to spend almost $130 billion over the next four years.

The platform, which focuses on four principles – unite, secure, protect, and build – highlights several previously announced campaign promises, including $18 billion in new defence spending and almost $12 billion on housing. It also includes $20 billion in countertariffs expected to be collected this year on American imports.

The platform outlines the party’s promise to eliminate federal barriers to interprovincial trade while making it easier for Canadians to buy Canadian, defending workers against U.S. tariffs, rebuilding and reinvesting in the military, and building a stronger health care system.

The platform also states that the Liberal government will have a budget deficit of $62.3 billion this year, but that the deficit would shrink by almost $15 billion to $48 billion by 2028-29.

Calling the next four years “rocky and unpredictable,” NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh released his party’s costed platform at a rally in Burnaby, B.C. on Saturday, promising a wealth tax on “super-rich millionaires” it says would generate more than $22 billion a year, as well as $7 billion for mental health coverage.

The party laid out the cost of commitments made while noting that those costs are incremental to investments made in the 2024 Budget and the 2024 Fall Economic Statement.

On Friday, Singh unveiled his party’s Quebec platform, which puts a more regional focus on NDP policy planks, such as plans for an east-west clean electricity power grid, and argues Quebec could sell its hydroelectricity to the rest of Canada.

The Bloc Québécois became the first party to release its costed platform on Friday, publishing a document that promised $133 billion in new federal spending over five years.

The main items include $22 billion for a wage subsidy related to the trade war with the United States, and a $15 billion fund for public transit.

The Bloc only runs candidates in Quebec and cannot form the government so the promises made are things the party could push whoever wins the election to do but couldn’t enact on its own.

The Conservative Party is expected to release its fully costed platform in the “coming days.”

Saturday brings another day of campaigning and advance polls, with eligible voters being able to cast their ballot between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. local time.