Notorious speed camera on Parkside Drive vandalized for a 4th time

The speed camera on Parkside Drive sits on the ground after being vandalized for the fourth time in five months. SAFE PARKSIDE/HO

By John Marchesan

Posted April 19, 2025 11:50 am.

Toronto’s most notorious speed camera has been vandalized for a fourth time in the last five months.

According to the neighbourhood group Safe Parkside, the camera located south of Algonquin Avenue was cut down again recently, “leaving this dangerous stretch of road with little in the form of safety.”

The last time the camera was vandalized was back in December when it was cut down and disposed of in a pond in High Park. Prior to that, the camera was cut down twice in 25 hours last November.

According to City of Toronto data, the camera is among the highest-grossing, generating more than $7 million in fines to date.

“Since its installation, the Parkside Drive speed camera has generated millions in revenue for the City of Toronto while providing little in the form of safety for Parkside residents and visitors,” the group said in a statement, noting that a motorist was recently clocked going 154 km/h on the stretch of roadway – nearly four times the posted speed limit.

“Parkside residents continue to sound the alarm, and the City of Toronto continues to fail in addressing the dangerous conditions that persist on Parkside Drive.”

The Parkside Drive speed camera was installed following the death of two seniors who were killed in a multiple-vehicle crash at the intersection of Parkside Drive and Spring Road on Oct. 12 of 2021.

Last October, city council endorsed a road safety plan for the area that would see the installation bi-directional cycling lanes on the west side of Parkside Drive, reducing the number of motor vehicle lanes to one southbound and one northbound lane.

Top Stories

Liberal platform promises $130 billion in new spending with deficits projected until 2029

With just over a week left in the federal election campaign, Liberal Leader Mark Carney unveiled the party's fully costed platform on Saturday, promising to spend almost $130 billion over the next four...

11m ago

Canada has the critical minerals Donald Trump wants. So what should we do with them?

An ongoing trade war and U.S. President Donald Trump's hunger for critical minerals have brought Canada's rich mineral deposits into the spotlight, with federal and provincial politicians promising to...

5h ago

Putin announces an Easter ceasefire as Russia and Ukraine swap hundreds of POWs

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a temporary Easter ceasefire in Ukraine starting Saturday, citing humanitarian reasons, as Russia and Ukraine swapped hundreds of captured soldiers in the largest...

9m ago

'It’s gonna be a bloodbath:' Long-awaited Battle of Ontario begins Sunday

Anthony Stolarz put it best. Fresh off a shutout performance that clinched the Atlantic Division crown for Toronto and triggered the long-awaited return of the Battle of Ontario, the Maple Leafs netminder...

4h ago

