City council moving ahead with proposal to install bike lanes on Parkside Drive

A look at Parkside Drive in Toronto.

By John Marchesan

Posted November 14, 2024 5:05 pm.

Toronto City Council has voted to move ahead with a proposal to install bike lanes on Parkside Drive even as the Ford government has threatened to rip out existing lanes on several other streets.

Councillors voted 19-7 to endorse, in principle, the road safety project on Parkside Drive that includes intersection safety improvements, reducing speeds and a bikeway between Bloor Street West and Lake Shore Boulevard West.

A report prepared by the Infrastructure and Environment Committee points out that in the last 10 years, there have been almost 1,500 collisions on the 2 km stretch of roadway resulting in five serious injuries and three fatalities.

“All seven collisions involved vulnerable road users,” the report says. “Narrow and missing sidewalks, lack of bikeways, excessive vehicular speeds and aggressive driving, and a history of collisions resulting in fatality or serious injury are frequently heard concerns.”

The proposal would see a bi-directional cycling lane installed on the west side of Parkside Drive which would reduce the number of motor vehicle lanes to one southbound and one northbound lane.

The report pegs the cost of the safety improvements at $7.5 million.

The decision comes in the wake of the Ford government’s impending legislation that would see the province rip out existing bike lanes on Bloor Street, Yonge Street and University Avenue. The bill would also require municipalities to ask the province for permission to install bike lanes when they would remove a lane of vehicle traffic.

A city staff report released Wednesday revealed the cost to remove the bike lanes would be $48 million

8 charged in Queen Street West gun battle including teen wanted in April murder
8 charged in Queen Street West gun battle including teen wanted in April murder

Eight people are facing numerous weapons charges following a shootout between two groups of people outside a recording studio in the city's west end Monday night that police say saw close to 100 shots...

3h ago

0:42
WATCH: Taylor Swift arrives in Toronto
WATCH: Taylor Swift arrives in Toronto

A police escort ushers Taylor Swift's motorcade into Toronto as she prepares to play the first of six shows at the Rogers Centre starting Thursday night.

58m ago

Taylor Swift: Everything you need to know to get around for her 6-show run in Toronto
Taylor Swift: Everything you need to know to get around for her 6-show run in Toronto

Downtown Toronto will be crawling with Swifties as Taylor Swift heads north for the Eras Tour this week. Swift will perform six shows at Rogers Centre from Nov. 14-16 and 21-23, 2024. The City of Toronto...
City council passes new renoviction bylaw to 'protect tenants from bad-faith landlords'
City council passes new renoviction bylaw to 'protect tenants from bad-faith landlords'

Toronto city council has unanimously passed a new renoviction bylaw aimed at preventing evictions under the guise of renovations, only for the unit to be rented out at a much higher price. The bylaw,...

21m ago

