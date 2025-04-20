Candlelight vigil for Mohawk College student killed by errant bullet in Hamilton shooting

Harsimrat Randhawa, 21, was struck and killed by a stray bullet during a shooting in Hamilton. HANDOUT/Hamilton police

By John Marchesan

Posted April 20, 2025 8:07 am.

A candlelight vigil is scheduled for Sunday afternoon in memory of a 21-year-old woman who was fatally shot by a stray bullet in a shooting incident in Hamilton last week.

Hamilton Police say Harsimrat Randhawa, who was originally from India and studying at Mohawk College, was waiting for a bus to get to work on April 17 when she was shot in the chest. She was taken to the hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

Video collected from the area shows the passenger of a black Mercedes SUV firing at the occupants of a white sedan. Shortly after, the white sedan fled northbound on Upper James, and the Mercedes went westbound on South Bend.

Police say bullets also went through the back window of a home on Allenby Avenue, where residents were watching television a few feet away. No one was injured in the home.

Hamilton mayor Andrea Howarth called the shooting a “senseless act of violence” that has devastated her city.

The Indian consulate in Toronto says staff were “deeply saddened” by the news, while Mohawk College President Paul Armstrong says the school is mourning the “extremely tragic” loss of its young student, who was “full of promise.”

The vigil gets underway at 4 p.m. at Hamilton City Hall.

