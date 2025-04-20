Salvadoran President Bukele proposes prisoner swap with Maduro for Venezuelan deportees

El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele waves as he departs following a meeting at the White House with President Donald Trump, Monday, April 14, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

By Marcos Aleman And Megan Janetsky, The Associated Press

Posted April 20, 2025 6:09 pm.

Last Updated April 20, 2025 11:00 pm.

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele proposed carrying out a prisoner swap with Venezuela on Sunday, suggesting he would exchange Venezuelan deportees from the United States his government has kept imprisoned for what he called “political prisoners” in Venezuela.

In a post on the social media platform X, directed at President Nicolás Maduro, Bukele listed off a number of family members of high-level opposition figures in Venezuela, journalists and activists detained during the South American government’s electoral crackdown last year.

“The only reason they are imprisoned is for having opposed you and your electoral fraud,” he wrote to Maduro. “However, I want to propose a humanitarian agreement that includes the repatriation of 100% of the 252 Venezuelans who were deported, in exchange for the release and surrender of an identical number (252) of the thousands of political prisoners you hold.”

Among those he listed were the son-in-law of former Venezuelan presidential candidate Edmundo González, a number of political leaders seeking asylum in the Argentine embassy in Venezuela, and what he said were 50 detained citizens from a number of different countries across the world. Bukele also listed the mother of opposition leader María Corina Machado, whose house the political leader has said was surrounded by Venezuelan police in January.

Bukele said he would ask El Salvador’s foreign ministry to be in contact with the Maduro government.

Venezuela’s prosecutor’s office responded Sunday night, calling Bukele’s statements “cynical” and referred to the Salvadoran leader as a “neofascist.”

It demanded Bukele’s government provide the Venezuelan government with a list of the people detained as well as their legal status and medical reports.

“The treatment received by Venezuelans in the United States and El Salvador, constitutes a serious violation of international human rights law and constitutes a crime against humanity,” it said in the statement.

The proposal comes as El Salvador has come under sharp international scrutiny for accepting Venezuelans and Salvadorans deported by the Trump administration, which accused them of being alleged gang members with little evidence. Deportees are locked up in a “mega-prison” know as the Terrorism Confinement Center (CECOT), built by the Bukele government during his crackdown on the country’s gangs.

Controversy has only continued after it was revealed that a Maryland father married to a U.S. citizen, Kilmar Abrego Garcia, was deported by mistake. The U.S. Supreme Court ordered the U.S. government to facilitate his return, but there’s no sign of that happening.

El Salvador’s archbishop José Luis Escobar Alas on Sunday called on Bukele not “to allow our country to become a big international prison.”

Despite the controversy, Bukele maintained that all of the people he has kept in the prison were “part of part of an operation against gangs like the Tren de Aragua in the United States.”

___

Janetsky reported from Mexico City.

___

This version has corrected Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s citizenship status.

Marcos Aleman And Megan Janetsky, The Associated Press


Top Stories

1 person shot by police during traffic stop in North York

Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating after a Toronto police officer discharged their firearm during a traffic stop Sunday evening. Authorities say the incident happened in North York, near Bathurst...

1h ago

Battle of Ontario: Leafs beat Senators in Game 1

Mitch Marner had a goal and two assists as the Toronto Maple Leafs dumped the Ottawa Senators 6-2 to take Game 1 of their first-round playoff series Sunday. William Nylander and John Tavares,...

1h ago

Poilievre attacks Liberal spending plan while yet to release his own costed platform

Canadians continued to head to advance polls Sunday as federal leaders campaigned in B.C. and in the capital. Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre continued to campaign in the Vancouver area on Sunday,...

11h ago

Hockey fans conflicted over travelling to U.S. to see their teams in NHL playoffs

Jack Gurevitch is a Montreal Canadiens superfan and a proud Canadian who's upset by United States President Donald Trump's tariffs and threats to annex Canada, but he says he won't let the political situation...

6h ago

