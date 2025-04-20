Taxi driver sent to hospital after collision near The Esplanade

A man driving a taxi was sent to a hospital Sunday afternoon after he was involved in a collision that flipped his vehicle on its side.

Police say the crash happened near Lake Shore Boulevard East and Yonge Street just before 2:00 p.m.

The taxi driver was taken to a hospital with minor, non-life-threatening injuries.

Roads in the area were closed for approximately one hour and reopened shortly after 3:00 p.m.