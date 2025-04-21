Advance polls open for last day as election campaign heads into final week

This composite image made from three file photos shows, from left to right, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre in Surrey, B.C., Sunday, April 20, 2025; NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh in Burnaby, B.C., Saturday, April 19, 2025; and Liberal Leader Mark Carney in Montreal, Friday, April 18, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Rich Lam, Nathan Denette, Graham Hughes

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 21, 2025 4:00 am.

Last Updated April 21, 2025 5:20 am.

OTTAWA — Canadians hoping to vote early in the upcoming federal election have until the end of the day to visit an advance polling station as the campaign enters its final week.

Today is the fourth and final day that advance polls will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. before the general election date of April 28.

And until 6 p.m. local time on Tuesday, Canadians can also either cast their ballot at an Elections Canada office in their riding or apply to vote by mail.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre will return to the Greater Toronto Area today to make an announcement in Scarborough following a weekend trip to British Columbia.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is still in B.C., making campaign stops in Nanaimo, Comox and Port Moody.

Liberal Leader Mark Carney will start the final week of the campaign in Prince Edward Island.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 21, 2025.

The Canadian Press

