Spain to reach NATO’s spending goal of 2% of GDP on defense this year

FILE - Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez speaks during a press conference at the Spanish Embassy in Beijing Friday, April 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File)

By Associated Press, The Associated Press

Posted April 22, 2025 9:03 am.

Last Updated April 22, 2025 9:24 am.

MADRID (AP) — Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said on Tuesday that Spain will meet NATO’s defense spending target this year, as pressure grows on the eurozone’s fourth-largest economy and NATO laggard to boost its military expenditure.

Sánchez said the government will raise defense spending by 10.5 billion euros ($12 billion) to reach NATO’s 2% of GDP target. The spending would go toward telecommunications, cybersecurity and buying military equipment, he said, as well as raising salaries and adding troops to the armed forces.

Spain, which spent the least of all NATO members last year on defense as a share of GDP, had previously committed to reaching the 2% target by 2029. But it has come under pressure for not spending enough amid a widening chasm in the transatlantic alliance as the Trump administration has said its security priorities lie elsewhere.

U.S. President Donald Trump has repeatedly taken European allies to task for not spending enough on their own defense and has pushed NATO allies to raise defense spending to as much as 5% of GDP.

Facing what he called a “changing era,” Sánchez said it was it was time for Spain to “take control of our own destiny” and contribute to Europe’s rearmament.

“If you asked me years go about my government’s investment priorities in security and defense, it’s obvious my response would have been different,” Sánchez said. “That’s not because our values have changed … it’s because the world has.”

The Socialist leader heads a minority government with hard-left coalition partners that oppose defense and military increases. Sánchez said his plan to boost defense spending would not go through Parliament.

Top Stories

Tories expected to release platform as federal election campaign nears its end

As the federal election campaign nears its end with less than a week to go before voting day, all federal party leaders are making their last pitches to Canadians on why they deserve their vote. Conservative...

32m ago

The Latest: Pope Francis' funeral will be held Saturday

Pope Francis’ funeral has been set for Saturday at 10 a.m. in St. Peter’s Square, and a viewing of his body will begin on Wednesday in St. Peter’s Basilica, days after the popular pontiff died at...

18m ago

'Serious breach': GTA poll worker reassigned after allegedly trying to influence voters

An Elections Canada poll worker in the Greater Toronto Area has been reassigned to an administrative position after multiple complaints they allegedly tried to influence voters. Officials took action...

18m ago

Archbishops of Toronto, Montreal to hold mass for Pope Francis

TORONTO — Canada's newest cardinal will lead a mass in honour of Pope Francis this afternoon. Cardinal Frank Leo, Archbishop of Toronto, will preside at a mass for the repose of the soul of the pontiff...

3h ago

