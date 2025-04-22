Toronto launches education campaign about new renoviction bylaw

The City of Toronto launched an education campaign to inform landlords and tenants about the a new renoviction bylaw. CITYNEWS/ Adrian Golombek

By Dilshad Burman

Posted April 22, 2025 7:04 pm.

The City of Toronto launched a public education campaign Tuesday to inform people about a new “renoviction” bylaw, set to go into effect on July 31.

The bylaw, which was in the works since 2019 and passed late last year, aims at preventing evictions under the guise of renovations, with the intention of re-renting at a much higher rate.

It will require a landlord to go through a number of steps when they issue an N13 notice to end tenancy for renovations in order to undertake renovations that would need the unit to be vacant. Those steps include obtaining a building permit and a Residential Rental Renovation License at a cost of $700.

Landlords will also be required to provide tenants with financial compensation in the form of a moving allowance. If a tenant chooses not to return to the renovated unit, the landlord is required to pay a lump sum amount equal to three months of ‘rent-gap’ payments.

“This effort is to make sure that all of the affordable rental housing that’s under [rent control] is protected,” said Coun. Paula Fletcher, who has long been championing the bylaw.

Related:

The education campaign consists of posters with messaging like “new hardwood shouldn’t make a renter’s life harder” and “new kitchens don’t justify wrongful evictions.” They aim to inform landlords about the various steps they need to take in order to carry out extensive renovations and to inform tenants of their rights when they are asked to vacate their units for those renovations.

“It let’s everybody know what the rules are, because we’re going to have new rules in the city as of July 31,” said Fletcher.

Hamilton was the first city in Ontario to pass a renovictions bylaw. City staff analyzed that bylaw before framing one for Toronto, which is now the second city in the province to introduce such legislation.

Top Stories

Boy, 16, shot by Toronto police in North York has died in hospital: SIU

The province's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says a 16-year-old boy who was shot by Toronto Police during an "exchange of gunfire" following a traffic stop in North York on Sunday has died in hospital. The...

2h ago

Court grants injunction to stop Ontario from removing 3 major Toronto bike lanes

The Ontario government’s bid to remove three major Toronto bike lanes has been put on pause after a temporary injunction has been granted by Justice Paul Schabas.  Under the injunction,...

2h ago

Man rushed to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Brampton

A man believed to be in his 20s has been rushed to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Brampton Tuesday evening. Peel police were called the intersection of Chinguacousy Road and Queen Street...

16m ago

Federal election 2025: Elections Canada reports large jump in advance voting

Amid recent news residents in Canada set a one-day advance vote total, the country's elections body is reporting a large jump in ballots cast by voters ahead of the general election date. According...

5h ago

