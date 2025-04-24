The Toronto Maple Leafs are shaking things up for Game 3 in Ottawa.

Veteran winger Max Pacioretty, who hasn’t played since Feb. 8, was skating on a line with Max Domi and Bobby McMann at Thursday’s practice.

Nicholas Robertson played the series’ first two games and is likely to be the odd man out. Robertson registered an assist but also served three minor penalties in Toronto’s two home victories. His ice time was lowest among Leafs forwards at 9:36 on Tuesday.

The 36-year-old Pacioretty appeared in 37 games with the Maple Leafs this season, scoring five goals and finishing with 13 points. He’s played in 78 playoff games in his career, with 25 goals and 50 points.

Pacioretty brings size and physicality to Toronto’s playoff lineup ahead of Game 3. He registered 105 hits in the regular season, fourth among Leafs forwards despite appearing in only 37 games.

Toronto’s other lines remained intact, with Pontus Holmberg slotting in alongside John Tavares and William Nylander, Matthew Knies playing with Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner, and Calle Jarnkrok on what’s been an effective line with Scott Laughton and Steven Lorentz.

Anthony Stolarz is expected to make his third-straight start in goal.

Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. in Ottawa.