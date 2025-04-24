Ontario reports 95 new measles cases, sending total above 1,000 since outbreak began

Public Health Ontario is reporting 95 new measles cases since last week, bringing the total number of people infected past 1,000.

It says a total of 1,020 people have had measles since the province’s outbreak began last October.

The agency says the ongoing rise in cases is “due to continued exposures and transmission among individuals who have not been immunized.”

Many of the new cases continue to be reported in southwestern Ontario.

Three-quarters of the total measles cases in Ontario have been infants, children and teens.

The Public Health Agency of Canada says measles cases have been reported in six provinces — Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec and Saskatchewan

As of Wednesday, Alberta has reported 122 cases of measles since its outbreak began in March.

Quebec declared its measles outbreak over earlier this week after no new cases were reported in 32 days.