Ontario reports 95 new measles cases, sending total above 1,000 since outbreak began

A dose of the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccination awaits the next patient during a vaccine clinic at Southwestern Public Health in St. Thomas, Ont., on March 4, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Geoff Robins

By Nicole Ireland, The Canadian Press

Posted April 24, 2025 1:12 pm.

Public Health Ontario is reporting 95 new measles cases since last week, bringing the total number of people infected past 1,000.

It says a total of 1,020 people have had measles since the province’s outbreak began last October.

The agency says the ongoing rise in cases is “due to continued exposures and transmission among individuals who have not been immunized.”

Many of the new cases continue to be reported in southwestern Ontario.

Three-quarters of the total measles cases in Ontario have been infants, children and teens.

Related:

The Public Health Agency of Canada says measles cases have been reported in six provinces — Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec and Saskatchewan

As of Wednesday, Alberta has reported 122 cases of measles since its outbreak began in March.

Quebec declared its measles outbreak over earlier this week after no new cases were reported in 32 days.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man fatally shot by police at Toronto Pearson Airport following 'dispute' with officers

A man was shot and killed by Peel Regional Police officers during an alleged dispute outside Terminal 1 at Toronto Pearson International Airport on Thursday morning. The Special Investigations Unit...

updated

1h ago

Etobicoke man facing new charges in alleged sexual assault of 13-year-old girl

A man from Etobicoke previously charged in the sexual assault of a youth last winter is facing similar offences in a new case involving a 13-year-old girl with whom he allegedly developed a relationship...

1h ago

Real estate lawyer charged with fraud by York police

A real estate lawyer has been charged with fraud after he allegedly failed to hand over more than half-a-million dollars to a client, York Regional Police investigators say. The investigation began...

1h ago

Police investigating suspicious death in Brampton

Peel Regional Police are investigating a suspicious death in Brampton. Details are slim at this point, but police tell CityNews officers attended at apartment complex in the area of Beech and Queen...

2h ago

Top Stories

Man fatally shot by police at Toronto Pearson Airport following 'dispute' with officers

A man was shot and killed by Peel Regional Police officers during an alleged dispute outside Terminal 1 at Toronto Pearson International Airport on Thursday morning. The Special Investigations Unit...

updated

1h ago

Etobicoke man facing new charges in alleged sexual assault of 13-year-old girl

A man from Etobicoke previously charged in the sexual assault of a youth last winter is facing similar offences in a new case involving a 13-year-old girl with whom he allegedly developed a relationship...

1h ago

Real estate lawyer charged with fraud by York police

A real estate lawyer has been charged with fraud after he allegedly failed to hand over more than half-a-million dollars to a client, York Regional Police investigators say. The investigation began...

1h ago

Police investigating suspicious death in Brampton

Peel Regional Police are investigating a suspicious death in Brampton. Details are slim at this point, but police tell CityNews officers attended at apartment complex in the area of Beech and Queen...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

1:52
SIU investigating after man fatally shot by police at Pearson Airport

The SIU has been called in to investigate after a man was fatally shot by police outside Terminal 1 at Pearson Airport.

1h ago

2:28
Warmer with a slight storm risk Thursday

A slight chance of a passing shower with the risk of a thunderstorm Thursday morning gives way to a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon.

20h ago

2:56
Leaked body cam video captures deadly shootout with police in North York 

It started as a routine traffic stop and resulted in the death of a teenager, and now graphic video shows the split second the shootout began. Shauna Hunt reports. 

16h ago

0:41
GRAPHIC VIDEO: Body camera footage shows moment of police-involved shooting

Video leaked online shows the moment of a police-involved shooting in North York. A 16-year-old was shot and died the next day in hospital. A warning, the video may be disturbing to some.

5h ago

1:23
Video of police-involved shooting in North York leaks online

Disturbing body camera video, verified by CityNews, shows the lead-up to the police-involved shooting in North York. A 16-year-old was shot and died the next day in hospital. (WARNING: Graphic footage included)

5h ago

More Videos