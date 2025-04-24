S&P/TSX composite up more than 100 points, U.S. stocks also rise

By The Canadian Press

April 24, 2025

Last Updated April 24, 2025 12:24 pm.

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index was up more than 100 points in a broad-based rally, while U.S. stock markets also climbed in late-morning trading.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 132.09 points at 24,604.77.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 241.41 points at 39,847.98. The S&P 500 index was up 66.15 points at 5,442.01, while the Nasdaq composite was up 281.82 points at 16,989.87.

The Canadian dollar traded for 71.98 cents US compared with 72.09 cents US on Wednesday.

The June crude oil contract was up 25 cents US at US$62.52 per barrel and the June natural gas contract was down 13 cents US at US$3.03 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was up US$42.20 at US$3,336.30 an ounce and the May copper contract was up less than a penny US at US$4.85 a pound.

