Alberta expected to stay mostly blue; Liberals could make historic gains

A man enters an advance polling station in Ottawa, Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By Michael Ranger

Posted April 28, 2025 6:36 pm.

Alberta is widely expected to remain a conservative stronghold on election day, but the Liberals could make gains in a province where they’ve historically seen scant support.

Albertans, by and large, vote Conservative federally, and polls heading into election night suggest that will remain the case.

Nevertheless, the Liberals, under Leader Mark Carney, hope rising support, broadly combined with a corresponding drop in NDP favourability, could translate into vote splitting and some red seats in the province’s two major cities.

Most pollsters project the Liberals could at the very least make it close in nearly a dozen of the province’s 37 ridings. Liberal candidates are currently polling ahead in four ridings in Calgary and two in Edmonton — six would mark the most seats the party has won in the province in more than 75 years.

The Liberal Party last won five seats in Alberta in 1949 and the most they’ve ever held was seven in 1940, when the province only had 17 total seats up for grabs.

Calgary has never been represented by more than two Liberal MPs and incumbent George Chahal, running this time around in the newly created Calgary McKnight riding, could be the first ever Liberal re-elected in the city.

A full list of results for Alberta ridings can be found here. Here are some ridings to keep an eye on Monday night:

Calgary Centre

The Conservatives flipped Calgary Centre with a 20,000-vote victory in 2019, and it has remained blue, but the Liberals have regained some ground in the region, and it could be at risk of another flip.

Incumbent Greg McLean is running for the CPC, facing off against local businesswoman Lindsay Luhnau for the Liberals.

Calgary Confederation

The Conservatives have held the Calgary Confederation riding since it was created in 2015, but Len Webber, who was the MP for the riding, will not be running in the 2025 election. Jeremy Nixon is in the running to continue Webber’s legacy, while the Liberals named Corey Hogan, VP of the University of Calgary, as their candidate.

Early polls indicated the riding is a toss-up between the Conservatives and Liberals.

Calgary Skyview

This Liberal-held riding will have a new MP after this election due to the current MP, George Chahal, running in the newly created Calgary McKnight riding. Hafeez Malik will hope to continue the Liberal run here, but will be facing off against Amanpreet Gill.

Polling indicates the Liberals have a slight lead over the CPC.

Edmonton Centre

The Liberals are trying to hold on to one of their few seats in Alberta with a new candidate this time after Randy Boissonnault elected not to run again. Boissonnault’s time in office has been tumultuous over the last year. He resigned from cabinet last November amid controversy over his business dealings and skepticism about his claims of Indigenous identity.

Army veteran Elenor Olszewski is running for the Liberals, economist Sayid Ahmed will be on the ballot for the Conservatives, and the NDP are running former broadcaster and schoolboard trustee Trisha Estabrooks.

Edmonton Griesbach

The NDP’s Blake Desjarlais won this traditionally Conservative north Edmonton riding in the last election, narrowly beating out CPC incumbent Kerry Diotte. Initial polling is showing another tight race between the CPC and NDP, with both candidates running again.

Edmonton Gateway

Edmonton Gateway is another riding created by the redrawn boundaries. The Liberals have had a revolving door of candidates in this race, with former Alberta NDP Rod Loyola being kicked out and replaced with lawyer Jeremy Hoefsloot. Loyola is now running as an independent.

They both will be facing off against longtime CPC politician Tim Uppal. He was the MP for Edmonton Mill Woods, which was partly absorbed into Edmonton Gateway.

Edmonton Southeast

Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi is hoping to make the jump to federal politics, taking a leave of absence to run for the Liberals in the newly created riding of Edmonton Southeast. He’ll be going up against Conservative candidate Jagsharan Singh Mahal, a lawyer and community leader and the NDP’s Harpreet Grewal, a nurse and community leader.

With files from Meredith Bond and The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Federal election 2025: Polls close in Atlantic Canada as voting continues in rest of the country

After a short, intense and heated election campaign, Canadians are casting their ballots in a historic election to choose the next federal government. The first polls closed in Newfoundland and Labrador...

0m ago

All eyes on Singh's Burnaby riding for election day

The B.C. federal riding of Burnaby Central will be a matter of great interest Monday as NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh fights to hold onto a seat in the House of Commons and potentially for control of a party facing a wave of declining support in the polls.

7h ago

Canada election results across Toronto and the GTA

Residents across Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) are heading to the polls to cast their vote in the 2025 Federal election to elect a winning party and Members of the Parliament (MP). In the...

1h ago

Election Day: Bloc Québécois’ fate closely bound to Canada’s

The fate of the Bloc Québécois on Election Day could have major repercussions on who forms government in Canada, and in what capacity. How the Bloc fares in Montreal-area ridings like La Prairie—Atateken,...

2h ago

Top Stories

Federal election 2025: Polls close in Atlantic Canada as voting continues in rest of the country

After a short, intense and heated election campaign, Canadians are casting their ballots in a historic election to choose the next federal government. The first polls closed in Newfoundland and Labrador...

0m ago

All eyes on Singh's Burnaby riding for election day

The B.C. federal riding of Burnaby Central will be a matter of great interest Monday as NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh fights to hold onto a seat in the House of Commons and potentially for control of a party facing a wave of declining support in the polls.

7h ago

Canada election results across Toronto and the GTA

Residents across Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) are heading to the polls to cast their vote in the 2025 Federal election to elect a winning party and Members of the Parliament (MP). In the...

1h ago

Election Day: Bloc Québécois’ fate closely bound to Canada’s

The fate of the Bloc Québécois on Election Day could have major repercussions on who forms government in Canada, and in what capacity. How the Bloc fares in Montreal-area ridings like La Prairie—Atateken,...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:38
Key ridings across Canada to watch on election night

There are several close races across the country that will help decide who wins the federal election. Cristina Howorun looks at some the ridings worth keeping a close eye on.

4h ago

3:11
GTA ridings that could help decide the election

The party that won Ontario has gone on to win the past 15 federal elections, with just one exception. Cristina Howorun looks at some of the key races to watch across the Greater Toronto area.

19h ago

3:34
Experts, voters weigh in on five-week race on eve of federal election

With just a few hours before Canadians head to the polls, Afua Baah speaks with political experts and voters on how the five-week race unfolded.

23h ago

3:28
11 dead, dozens injured after man drives through Filipino festival crowd

At least 11 people are dead, and dozens more are wounded after a man drove an SUV through a crowded street at the Lapu Lapu festival in Vancouver B.C. Karling Donoghue details what police are calling 'the darkest day in Vancouver's history'.

15h ago

2:24
RAW VIDEO: Aftermath of deadly car attack at Vancouver Filipino festival

WARNING: Video shows the aftermath after a man drove a car into a crowd at the Filipino Lapu Lapu Day street festival in Vancouver on Saturday

More Videos