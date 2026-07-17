A multi‑vehicle collision in Scarborough sent four people to hospital Friday morning and forced the closure of a major stretch of Hwy. 2A, Toronto police and paramedics say.

Emergency crews were called to Hwy. 2A and Meadowvale Road around 9:39 a.m. for reports of a crash involving multiple vehicles.

Police arrived to find significant damage and immediately shut down eastbound Hwy. 2A at Lawson Road, warning drivers to expect heavy delays and use alternate routes.

Toronto paramedics say two adults, one teen and one child were transported to hospital. Two patients suffered minor injuries, while two others sustained serious, potentially life‑threatening injuries.

Paramedics could not confirm which individuals had which injury severity, and the number of vehicles involved has not yet been determined.

The investigation is ongoing, and officers remain at the scene as collision reconstruction teams work to establish what led to the crash.