An Ontario woman and Girl Guides of Canada leader is facing multiple charges in a historical sexual assault that dates back to 1998.

York Regional Police launched an investigation in March 2025 following a series of allegations.

Authorities said that a victim came forward to report details of sexual abuse by their Pathfinder Leader between January 1998 and September 2002, when the victim was under 16 years old. When the alleged offences began, police said the youth leader was 38 years old.

On April 21, 2025, police arrested 64-year-old Karen Spence of Georgina, Ont. She is facing three counts of sexual assault and three counts of sexual exploitation of a young person.

Police said Spence worked as a Girl Guides leader in the Town of Georgina area from 1995 to 2001, where she was a Sparks Leader and a Pathfinders Leader.

“In addition to her work with the Girl Guides, Spence also served as a youth hockey coach and referee,” York Regional Police said through a news release.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims and are releasing a photo of the accused in the hopes that others come forward.

The Girl Guides of Canada is an organization that provides leadership, life skills, and community engagement opportunities for girls and young women.