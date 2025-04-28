Metal band Metallica donates $40K to Daily Bread Food Bank

Heavy metal band Metallica plans to donate $40,000 to Toronto’s Daily Bread Food Bank through its foundation, All Within My Hands.

The Daily Bread Food Bank said the band’s $40,000 donation will enable the charity organization to provide about 40,000 meals to the community, one meal for every dollar donated.

Metallica recently visited Toronto for two concerts at the Rogers Centre on April 24 and 26 as part of its M72 world tour.

Neil Hetherington, CEO of the Daily Bread Food Bank, said the funds will aid the organization’s efforts to feed Canadians amid the city’s worsening hunger crisis.

“We want to wholeheartedly thank the members of Metallica for this incredibly generous donation,” Hetherington said. “Right now, far too many are struggling, and these funds will help support food bank clients as the hunger crisis in our city reaches an all-time high. This gift means even more considering the band has a history of donating to the Daily Bread cause.”

In a news release published on Monday, the Daily Bread Food Bank said Toronto is facing an unprecedented surge in food insecurity, which prompted the city to declare a state of emergency in December. The 2024 Who’s Hungry report revealed that more than 1-in-10 Toronto residents now depend on food banks, double the rate from just two years ago.

Renée Richardson, the Director of Philanthropy for Metallica’s All Within My Hands foundation, said they’re thankful the Daily Bread Food Bank is there to “bridge the gap for so many families.”

“Learning that there is widespread food insecurity in Toronto reminds us just how many people are faced with making tough decisions and need assistance.”

The Daily Bread Food Bank depends on donations to supply fruits, vegetables, proteins, and dairy to 205 food programs throughout Toronto.