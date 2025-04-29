If the criminal investigation into the April 26 tragedy at a Vancouver Filipino festival does not surface answers, the B.C. government will launch a public inquiry.

On Tuesday, Premier David Eby said the government is “committed to getting all of the answers for British Columbians about how this could possibly have happened, who this individual was, what happened in the time leading up to his horrific attack, and how we can move forward.”

“If the criminal investigation and trial is unable to provide British Columbians with the answers that we need, then the provincial government will call a public inquiry and ensure that we get all of the answers that we’re looking for.”

Eby explained that he and the government would call one immediately, however, they are aware that it may interfere with the current criminal investigation.

“The number one priority is ensuring justice for the Filipino community, ensuring that this man is held and tried, and convicted for these murders,” he said.

The accused in the horrific attack, 30-year-old Kai-Ji Adam Lo, is facing eight charges of second-degree murder. Eleven people were killed during the car-ramming during the Lapu Lapu Day festival just after 8 p.m. on Saturday.

On Monday, the Vancouver Police Department confirmed that Lo had “contact” with another police department in the Lower Mainland the day before the tragedy.

“That contact was not criminal in nature, and it did not rise to the level where mental health intervention was required,” Sgt. Steve Addison stated on Monday.

Eby said Tuesday that the criminal justice system is not necessarily dedicated to answering questions around the accused’s mental health.

“I think British Columbians want answers about the contacts this individual had with the mental health system, what services were delivered, what decisions were made in relation to how he presented information that was given to them, on and on. There are many questions,” he said.

“I think this individual is a mass murderer, I think he should be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.

“There are lots of people who struggle with mental health issues in our province. This man made the decision to run down children and seniors at a celebration in the community. I believe the ultimate decision of the courts, but that’s my opinion, and I am committed to ensuring that British Columbians get the answers that they need, … and that we have a mental health system in the province that keeps people safe,” Eby said.

In the meantime, while the criminal investigation continues, Eby says the government will appoint an independent commission to update best practices around holding events in the province.

“Anyone that’s thinking about hosting a public event over the summer, bringing British Columbians together to celebrate. What do we need to do? How do we plan for this? We can’t wait to get those answers,” he explained.

“It will be quick turnaround, gathering information on best practices from other jurisdictions, understanding from police in Vancouver, across the province and internationally, how best to practically secure events to minimize risk to the public, so that people can feel safe and comfortable attending and celebrating with their communities this summer British Columbia.

“My hope is that the commission will have full answers for organizers for cities big and small across the province by June, so that so that organizers can go ahead and plan and be prepared and do what they can to minimize risk to the public and allow us to gather and celebrate as we need to, as is so important for British Columbians,” he said.

Eby reiterated that the government remains steadfast in supporting those affected by the tragedy.

“Those who are in hospital, those who have lost loved ones, we stand with you in the Legislature today. We will be standing united, all parties, reflecting on the horror of this moment, the challenge and the tribulations that you’re going through, and our shared commitment to stand with you in your moments of suffering, to stand with the whole Filipino community,” he said.

It’s time for the Filipino community to be cared for now, as they give so much to all Canadians, Eby explained.

“The Filipino community in this province has given us so much, has cared for so many people, and it’s our turn to care for you. And that’s what we’ll do,” he said.