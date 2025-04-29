updated

‘Dangerous thunderstorms’ could hit Toronto, risk of tornadoes

Dark clouds in the sky as a thunderstorm approaches. (File photo)

By Patricia D'Cunha

Posted April 29, 2025 1:39 pm.

Last Updated April 29, 2025 2:03 pm.

Toronto could be in for some “dangerous thunderstorms” with the potential for tornadoes that could develop across a wide span of Ontario on Tuesday afternoon.

Environment Canada has expanded its severe thunderstorm watch to all of the southern Ontario, including the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), as well as central Ontario and the eastern parts of the province.

“A cold front moving through the area is expected to trigger severe thunderstorms this afternoon,” the national weather agency stated in its watch.

“Be prepared for severe weather. Take cover immediately, if threatening weather approaches.”

It said the storm could cause wind gusts of 110 km/h, damaging hail measuring up to four centimetres, and bring with it a risk of tornadoes.

680 NewsRadio weather specialist Denise Andreacchi said it’s expected the worst of the storms will hit the region between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

The unsettled system comes as the temperature in the GTA is expected to soar to 25 C with a humidex near 30. But the warmer weather will be short-lived as the temperature is expected to drop to a chilly 3 C overnight.

The severe weather could also impact fans heading to Maple Leaf Square to catch Game 5 of playoff action between the Leafs and Ottawa Senators.

Click here for the five-day forecast.

Top Stories

Elections Canada resumes vote counting with majority still in question

The shape of the next Liberal government is becoming clearer as ballot counting continues after a historic election day in Canada. Canadians still won't know until later Tuesday whether Mark Carney's...

2h ago

Lapu Lapu Day festival car-ramming suspect was under care of mental health care team: VCH

The Vancouver Coastal Health Authority confirms that the driver accused of plowing his car through a section of a busy Filipino festival, killing 11 people, was under the care of one of its mental health...

breaking

20m ago

Elections Canada says more than 19.2M voters cast a ballot in federal election

Elections Canada says more than 67 per cent of eligible voters cast a ballot in the federal election — more than 19.2 million people. While this election was widely expected to see increased turnout,...

6m ago

Conservative leader Poilievre defeated by Liberal candidate in Carleton riding

Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre was defeated in Carleton, ending his long tenure as MP in the Ottawa-area riding. Liberal candidate Bruce Fanjoy was leading in the riding with more than 3,700...

2h ago

