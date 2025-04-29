S&P/TSX composite index down in late-morning trading, U.S. stock markets mixed

Kris Backus, TMX broadcast manager, works in the broadcast centre at the TMX Group Ltd. in Toronto, Ont.'s financial district on Friday, May 9, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 29, 2025 11:34 am.

Last Updated April 29, 2025 12:11 pm.

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index was down in late-morning trading, as energy stocks moved lower, while U.S. markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 14.03 points at 24,784.56.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 183.46 points at 40,411.05. The S&P 500 index was up 5.14 points at 4,533.89, while the Nasdaq composite was down 2.81 points at 17,363.32.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.16 cents US compared with 72.20 cents US on Monday.

The June crude oil contract was down US$1.37 at US$60.68 per barrel and the June natural gas contract was up five cents US at US$3.39 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was down US$22.60 at US$3,325.10 an ounce and the July copper contract was down a penny US at US$4.88 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 29, 2025.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Elections Canada resumes vote counting with majority still in question

The shape of the next Liberal government is becoming clearer as ballot counting continues after a historic election day in Canada. Canadians still won't know until later Tuesday whether Mark Carney's...

59m ago

Conservative leader Poilievre defeated by Liberal candidate in Carleton riding

Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre was defeated in Carleton, ending his long tenure as MP in the Ottawa-area riding. Liberal candidate Bruce Fanjoy was leading in the riding with more than 3,700...

1h ago

Canada election 2025: Liberals set to form government, Poilievre defeated in Ottawa-area riding

CityNews projects Mark Carney and the Liberal Party of Canada will form the next government in the 45th Parliament.

6h ago

'It means everything': Thieves steal heart chain containing ashes of deceased son, couple says

Earlier this month, Alfredo DeSanto was on his daily walk in his Maple, Ont., neighbourhood when an Acura SUV with tinted windows stopped along the street. “They pulled over and were asking for directions...

Speakers Corner

1h ago

Top Stories

Elections Canada resumes vote counting with majority still in question

The shape of the next Liberal government is becoming clearer as ballot counting continues after a historic election day in Canada. Canadians still won't know until later Tuesday whether Mark Carney's...

59m ago

Conservative leader Poilievre defeated by Liberal candidate in Carleton riding

Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre was defeated in Carleton, ending his long tenure as MP in the Ottawa-area riding. Liberal candidate Bruce Fanjoy was leading in the riding with more than 3,700...

1h ago

Canada election 2025: Liberals set to form government, Poilievre defeated in Ottawa-area riding

CityNews projects Mark Carney and the Liberal Party of Canada will form the next government in the 45th Parliament.

6h ago

'It means everything': Thieves steal heart chain containing ashes of deceased son, couple says

Earlier this month, Alfredo DeSanto was on his daily walk in his Maple, Ont., neighbourhood when an Acura SUV with tinted windows stopped along the street. “They pulled over and were asking for directions...

Speakers Corner

1h ago

Most Watched Today

3:00
Jewellery bait-and-switch crime has a heartbreaking twist

A couple in Maple, Ont., reached out to Speakers Corner after a precious piece of jewellery was snatched in an ongoing distraction crime spree. Pat Taney reports.

2h ago

17:42
Federal election 2025: Liberal Party of Canada Leader Mark Carney addresses supporters

The Liberal Party of Canada is set to secure a fourth term in government. Leader Mark Carney addressed supporters in Ottawa, pledging to represent all Canadians.

10h ago

11:25
Conservative leader Poilievre concedes federal election

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre has conceded the federal election, adding they will hold the new Liberal government to account.

11h ago

11:59
Canada election 2025: Jagmeet Singh announces he's stepping down as leader

While addressing and thanking supporters in Burnaby, B.C., Jagmeet Singh announced he will be stepping down as leader of the New Democratic Party.

11h ago

3:28
‘The Bloc is in decline’: BQ loses seats in Quebec

Despite leader Yves-François Blanchet winning his seat, “the Bloc is in decline” says political analyst Karim Boulos about the Bloc Québécois’ performance on Election Day.

13h ago

More Videos