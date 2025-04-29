Ukraine says Russia hits civilians again as Kyiv derides Putin’s 3-day truce offer

A priest conducts a funeral service of teenager Danylo Khudia, and his parents Viktoria and Oleh Khudia, killed in a Russian strike on a residential neighbourhood on April 24, during a farewell ceremony at the crematorium in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, April 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

By Illia Novikov, The Associated Press

Posted April 29, 2025 7:42 am.

Last Updated April 29, 2025 8:02 am.

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia struck civilian areas of Ukraine with drones in another deadly nighttime attack, officials said Tuesday, as Kyiv officials dismissed Russian President Vladimir Putin’s declaration of a unilateral 72-hour ceasefire next week as an attempt “to deceive the United States.”

The Russian attack damaged homes in Ukraine’s southeastern Dnipropetrovsk region, authorities said, killing a 12-year-old girl and wounding three others, including a six-year-old.

Russia also launched 20 drones and 31 powerful guided bombs at Kharkiv, the second-largest Ukrainian city. Debris from an intercepted Russian drone started a fire in a neighborhood of the capital, Kyiv, according to officials.

Putin announced Monday the temporary ceasefire. However, he hasn’t offered details on how the truce, which will start May 8 and last through the end of May 10, would be monitored. It marks Moscow’s defeat of Nazi Germany in 1945, known as Victory Day, and comes more than three years after Russia invaded its neighbor.

Russia has effectively rejected a U.S. proposal for an immediate and full 30-day halt in the fighting by imposing far-reaching conditions. Ukraine has accepted it, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Kyiv is keen to lock in crucial U.S. military aid for the war, amid doubts about whether Europe could pick up the slack if Washington walks away.

U.S. President Donald Trump has invested effort in trying to end the fighting, but he expressed skepticism last weekend about Putin’s commitment to negotiate a peace deal amid continuing attacks on Ukraine. He said he suspected the Russian leader could be trying to mislead him.

Ukrainian officials scoffed at Putin’s ceasefire announcement.

Andrii Yermak, the head of Ukraine’s presidential office, said Russia is still trying to break through the around 1,000-kilometer (620-mile) front line while also launching long-range attacks on civilian areas.

“Putin can give the order for his forces to stop,” Yermak said, “but he does not do this in the hope of deceiving everyone.”

Zelenskyy also accused Putin of trying to string along the U.S.

“Russia has consistently rejected everything and continues to manipulate the world, trying to deceive the United States,” he said.

He also said in his nightly address late Monday that the ceasefire “must be immediate, full, and unconditional — for at least 30 days to ensure it is secure and guaranteed.”

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday that Ukraine hasn’t properly responded to Putin’s announcement and accused Kyiv officials of conniving.

“I would say that not giving a direct response to such an initiative by President Putin is, rather, a manipulation,” Peskov told reporters.

The Institute for the Study of War said Putin likely wants to avoid the embarrassment of Ukrainian strikes on Victory Day, when foreign dignitaries will be visiting Moscow to mark the day.

The ceasefire would also offer a respite for Russian forces, the Washington-based think tank said late Monday.

“The Kremlin continues attempts to hold legitimate ceasefire negotiations hostage in order to secure additional concessions from Ukraine and the United States,” it said.

Putin previously announced a unilateral 30-hour Easter ceasefire and Ukraine voiced readiness to reciprocate any genuine truce at the time. However, each accused the other of continuous attacks.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Illia Novikov, The Associated Press





Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Canada election 2025: Liberals set to form government, Poilievre defeated in Ottawa-area riding

CityNews projects Mark Carney and the Liberal Party of Canada will form the next government in the 45th Parliament.

1h ago

Elections Canada pauses vote counting with majority still in question

Elections Canada says it has decided to pause counting of special ballots until later Tuesday morning. A handful of ridings remain too close to call, and the move means Canadians won't know until later...

1h ago

Newly-elected Prime Minister Carney vows to stand firm against Trump, U.S.

After coming out victorious in a tight election campaign, Prime Minister Mark Carney is vowing to unite a divided country in the face of ongoing tensions with the United States. In a speech delivered...

3m ago

Conservative leader Poilievre defeated by Liberal candidate in Carleton riding

Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre was defeated in Carleton, ending his long tenure as MP in the Ottawa-area riding. Liberal candidate Bruce Fanjoy had 50.5 per cent of the vote (a count of...

21m ago

Top Stories

Canada election 2025: Liberals set to form government, Poilievre defeated in Ottawa-area riding

CityNews projects Mark Carney and the Liberal Party of Canada will form the next government in the 45th Parliament.

1h ago

Elections Canada pauses vote counting with majority still in question

Elections Canada says it has decided to pause counting of special ballots until later Tuesday morning. A handful of ridings remain too close to call, and the move means Canadians won't know until later...

1h ago

Newly-elected Prime Minister Carney vows to stand firm against Trump, U.S.

After coming out victorious in a tight election campaign, Prime Minister Mark Carney is vowing to unite a divided country in the face of ongoing tensions with the United States. In a speech delivered...

3m ago

Conservative leader Poilievre defeated by Liberal candidate in Carleton riding

Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre was defeated in Carleton, ending his long tenure as MP in the Ottawa-area riding. Liberal candidate Bruce Fanjoy had 50.5 per cent of the vote (a count of...

21m ago

Most Watched Today

17:42
Federal election 2025: Liberal Party of Canada Leader Mark Carney addresses supporters

The Liberal Party of Canada is set to secure a fourth term in government. Leader Mark Carney addressed supporters in Ottawa, pledging to represent all Canadians.

6h ago

11:25
Conservative leader Poilievre concedes federal election

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre has conceded the federal election, adding they will hold the new Liberal government to account.

6h ago

11:59
Canada election 2025: Jagmeet Singh announces he's stepping down as leader

While addressing and thanking supporters in Burnaby, B.C., Jagmeet Singh announced he will be stepping down as leader of the New Democratic Party.

6h ago

3:28
‘The Bloc is in decline’: BQ loses seats in Quebec

Despite leader Yves-François Blanchet winning his seat, “the Bloc is in decline” says political analyst Karim Boulos about the Bloc Québécois’ performance on Election Day.

9h ago

1:35
CityNews declares Liberal party win, will form next government

Just as all polls closed across Canada, CityNews projects a Liberal win in the 2025 Canada election.

9h ago

More Videos