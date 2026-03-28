Junos showdown to kick off, but Weeknd, Justin Bieber and Tate McRae aren’t attending

HAMILTON —Most Juno Awards trophies are on the line tonight, with The Weeknd, Tate McRae and Justin Bieber among the top nominees — however none of those A-listers are expected to attend the ceremonies.

McRae and Bieber lead the field with six nominations each, including artist of the year, album of the year and single of the year — putting them head-to-head across categories set to be awarded at an industry gala in Hamilton.

McRae is recognized for her album “So Close to What” and her Y2K throwback single “Sports Car,” while Bieber is up for his LP “Swag II” and his lo-fi track “Daisies.”

The Weeknd follows closely with five nominations, including album of the year for “Hurry Up Tomorrow” and single of the year for “Cry For Me.” Already one of the most decorated artists in Juno history, he enters the weekend with 22 trophies — just two shy of Anne Murray’s record 24 — and could claim first place tonight.

One of this year’s biggest surprises is country newcomer Cameron Whitcomb, who racked up five nominations — including album of the year for his debut “The Hard Way” and single of the year for “Options.” He’s also up for best country album, breakthrough artist and the fan choice award, which will be handed out at Sunday’s televised ceremony.

Hosted by comedian Mae Martin, Sunday’s show will feature performances by Whitcomb, R&B star Daniel Caesar and Hamilton rockers Arkells, plus a rare public appearance by Joni Mitchell to accept a lifetime achievement award. The broadcast will also include a tribute to Nelly Furtado, who is being inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame.

Junos organizers confirmed The Weeknd, Bieber and McRae are all expected to miss the celebrations.

This year’s nominations also introduce a new category: Latin music recording of the year. The inaugural nominees include Alex Cuba, Lido Pimienta, Andy Rubal, Isabella Lovestory and Mario Puglia.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 28, 2026.

Alex Nino Gheciu, The Canadian Press



