Junos showdown to kick off, but Weeknd, Justin Bieber and Tate McRae aren’t attending

Tate McRae performs during KIIS FM's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, Calif., Friday, Dec. 6, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP - Invision, Chris Pizzello 2024 Invision

By Alex Nino Gheciu, The Canadian Press

Posted March 28, 2026 12:08 pm.

Last Updated March 28, 2026 12:38 pm.

HAMILTON —Most Juno Awards trophies are on the line tonight, with The Weeknd, Tate McRae and Justin Bieber among the top nominees — however none of those A-listers are expected to attend the ceremonies.

McRae and Bieber lead the field with six nominations each, including artist of the year, album of the year and single of the year — putting them head-to-head across categories set to be awarded at an industry gala in Hamilton.

McRae is recognized for her album “So Close to What” and her Y2K throwback single “Sports Car,” while Bieber is up for his LP “Swag II” and his lo-fi track “Daisies.”

The Weeknd follows closely with five nominations, including album of the year for “Hurry Up Tomorrow” and single of the year for “Cry For Me.” Already one of the most decorated artists in Juno history, he enters the weekend with 22 trophies — just two shy of Anne Murray’s record 24 — and could claim first place tonight.

One of this year’s biggest surprises is country newcomer Cameron Whitcomb, who racked up five nominations — including album of the year for his debut “The Hard Way” and single of the year for “Options.” He’s also up for best country album, breakthrough artist and the fan choice award, which will be handed out at Sunday’s televised ceremony.

Hosted by comedian Mae Martin, Sunday’s show will feature performances by Whitcomb, R&B star Daniel Caesar and Hamilton rockers Arkells, plus a rare public appearance by Joni Mitchell to accept a lifetime achievement award. The broadcast will also include a tribute to Nelly Furtado, who is being inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame.

Junos organizers confirmed The Weeknd, Bieber and McRae are all expected to miss the celebrations.

This year’s nominations also introduce a new category: Latin music recording of the year. The inaugural nominees include Alex Cuba, Lido Pimienta, Andy Rubal, Isabella Lovestory and Mario Puglia.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 28, 2026.

Alex Nino Gheciu, The Canadian Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

NDP leadership candidates to make their final pitch to voters at Winnipeg convention

WINNIPEG — The NDP leadership candidates are making their last pitch to party members before voting in the six-month campaign concludes later today. Each of the five candidates will have time at the...

5h ago

1 dead, 6 injured after ‘serious’ head-on crash near Hamilton

One person is dead and six others are injured following a serious head-on collision in the Hamilton area. Emergency crews were called to Highway 8, between Safari Road and Studiman Road around 6:45...

41m ago

Nestlé says 413,793 KitKat candy bars stolen en route from Italy to Poland

GENEVA (AP) — Swiss food giant Nestlé says about 12 tons, or 413,793 candy bars, of its KitKat chocolate brand were stolen after leaving its production site in Italy earlier this week for Poland. The...

10m ago

'Cannot be forgiven': Man sentenced to 12 years for killing Manitoba woman in 2007

A man who killed a vulnerable Métis woman nearly two decades ago in Manitoba was sentenced Friday to 12 years in prison. Kevin Queau, a 44-year-old man from Vancouver, was charged in 2024 with second-degree...

2h ago

Top Stories

NDP leadership candidates to make their final pitch to voters at Winnipeg convention

WINNIPEG — The NDP leadership candidates are making their last pitch to party members before voting in the six-month campaign concludes later today. Each of the five candidates will have time at the...

5h ago

1 dead, 6 injured after ‘serious’ head-on crash near Hamilton

One person is dead and six others are injured following a serious head-on collision in the Hamilton area. Emergency crews were called to Highway 8, between Safari Road and Studiman Road around 6:45...

41m ago

Nestlé says 413,793 KitKat candy bars stolen en route from Italy to Poland

GENEVA (AP) — Swiss food giant Nestlé says about 12 tons, or 413,793 candy bars, of its KitKat chocolate brand were stolen after leaving its production site in Italy earlier this week for Poland. The...

10m ago

'Cannot be forgiven': Man sentenced to 12 years for killing Manitoba woman in 2007

A man who killed a vulnerable Métis woman nearly two decades ago in Manitoba was sentenced Friday to 12 years in prison. Kevin Queau, a 44-year-old man from Vancouver, was charged in 2024 with second-degree...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:51
TCDSB announces cuts to programs, changes to bell times for next fall

Starting September 2026, the International Languages program will be removed from the regular school day. Melissa Nakhavoly with reaction.

14h ago

1:59
Chilly start to the weekend before Sunday warmup

Cloudy with a chance of flurries on Saturday as temperatures struggle to get above zero before things rebound on Sunday.

19h ago

1:17
Ontario Sunshine list: These were the top and notable earners of 2025

The Ontario’s Sunshine List, which was released Friday, increased by seven per cent compared to 2024 when just over 377,000 people earned $100. Here are the top notable earners.

22h ago

2:15
Cold wind chills accompanied by sunshine to end the work week

Despite the sunshine parts of the GTA are expected to experience cold wind chills that will last throughout the weekend.

March 27, 2026 11:48 am EST EST

2:16
Temperatures set to plummet Friday

One week into spring and double-digit wind chills are back with the passage of a cold front, bringing chilly and well below seasonal temperatures on Friday and Saturday before rebounding on Sunday.

March 26, 2026 7:34 pm EST EST

More Videos