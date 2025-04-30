Barbra Streisand announces new duets album with Paul McCartney, Bob Dylan, Mariah Carey and more

This album cover image released by Columbia Records shows "The Secret of Life: Partners, Volume Two" by Barbra Streisand. (Columbia Records via AP)

By Maria Sherman, The Associated Press

Posted April 30, 2025 8:01 am.

Last Updated April 30, 2025 8:41 am.

NEW YORK (AP) — Barbra Streisand is still a woman in love, and she’ll do anything to get you into her world.

That includes a new collection of duets with some of the biggest names in music. Streisand is preparing to release a new album, “The Secret of Life: Partners, Volume Two,” out in June. Across 11 tracks, she’s joined by heavy hitters Paul McCartney, Bob Dylan, James Taylor, Sting, Seal, Tim McGraw, Mariah Carey, Ariana Grande and more.

First up is an emotive cover of “The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face” with Hozier. The song was originally written by English folk artist Ewan MacColl for his wife Peggy Seeger, but it’s the late Roberta Flack’s cover that stands out — and not only because it was used in a love scene between Clint Eastwood and Donna Mills in his 1971 film “Play Misty for Me.” Streisand and Hozier give it their own spin.

“I’ve always loved singing duets with gifted artists. They inspire me in unique and different ways… and make our time in the studio a joy,” Streisand said in a statement. “I admire all of them… and I hope that you’ll enjoy listening to our collaborations as much as I enjoyed recording with all of my wonderful partners.”

“The Secret of Life: Partners, Volume Two” comprises covers and original tracks. It will be released June 25.

‘The Secret of Life: Partners, Volu

me Two’ tracklist

1. “The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face” with Hozier

2. “My Valentine” with Paul McCartney

3. “To Lose You Again” with Sam Smith

4. “The Very Thought of You” with Bob Dylan

5. “Letter to my 13-year-old Self” with Laufey

6. “One Heart, One Voice” with Mariah Carey and Ariana Grande

7. “I Love Us” with Tim McGraw

8. “Secret O’ Life” with James Taylor

9. “Fragile” with Sting

10. “Where Do I Go From You?” with Josh Groban

11. “Love Will Survive” with Seal

Maria Sherman, The Associated Press


Top Stories

Ontario considering change to length of teachers' college, documents suggest

The Ontario government is considering shortening the length of teachers' college in order to address a worsening shortage of educators, documents obtained by The Canadian Press suggest. A freedom-of-information...

4h ago

Jonathan Pedneault resigns as Green Party co-leader

Jonathan Pedneault announced Wednesday he is resigning as the co-leader of the Green Party of Canada following his defeat in his riding in the federal election. In a letter he shared on social media,...

32m ago

Man shot and killed outside Mandarin restaurant in Burlington: police

The Halton Regional Police Service is investigating a homicide after a man was shot and killed in the parking lot of a Mandarin restaurant in Burlington. Authorities were called to the buffet-style...

6h ago

Power restored to most customers after storm causes widespread outages in Toronto

Toronto Hydro says crews have restored power to most of its customers following a brief but impactful spring storm on Tuesday. Toronto was under weather alerts for a portion of the afternoon as strong...

3h ago

