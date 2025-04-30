Daulton Varsho returns with miraculous grab in Blue Jays loss to Red Sox

Toronto Blue Jays centre fielder Daulton Varsho leaves the field after batting practice before the American League baseball game against the Boston Red Sox in Toronto on Tuesday, April 29, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jon Blacker

By David Singh, Sportsnet

Posted April 30, 2025 5:36 am.

Last Updated April 30, 2025 5:39 am.

Daulton Varsho couldn’t help but smile.

In his first game back with the Toronto Blue Jays, the centre-fielder embarrassed himself yet also made arguably the catch of the year, all on the same play. 

During Tuesday’s fourth inning, Jarren Duran sent a 105.4-m.p.h. missile to centre and Varsho gave chase. He covered 72 feet then tripped at the warning track, tumbling forward. That’s where the embarrassment came in, but it only lasted a split second. 

Varsho recovered to an upright position, with one knee on the ground and his back facing home plate, and stuck out his glove to complete a miraculous catch. It was a play you’ll probably never see again, and the 25,045 at Rogers Centre acknowledged that with a rousing applause. 

“You kind of just shake your head,” said Blue Jays manager John Schneider. “He’s the best out there.”

The ball had a 95-per-cent catch probability, and Varsho alluded to that after the game, joking that he made it look hard.

“Tripped myself up on turf and saw the ball closely at the end and just kind of stuck my glove out and somehow it went in,” Varsho said. “I said a profanity word, but then I was like, ‘All right, where’s the ball?’ And just trying to do everything I can to try to catch it.”

The play symbolized the type of injection the Blue Jays hoped Varsho, who’d been sidelined since undergoing surgery on his right rotator cuff last September, would provide to the struggling club. Unfortunately, though, it didn’t impact the result as the Blue Jays fell, 10-2, to the Red Sox in the opener of a three-game set. 

“It’s April,” said Varsho. “Knowing that, it’s a long season and you can’t get too hard on yourself. I feel like a lot of guys are trying to do too much, me included tonight. But it’s just one of those things where you got to grind through it, get through it, because you’re going to have stretches through the season, and it’s just like how are you able to respond and get through it? You get punched in the mouth. It’s how do you get back up? 

“And so, it’s just one of these stretches for us. I think we’re going to get through it, we’re going to be better because of it.”

Varsho’s return comes at a difficult time for Blue Jays hitters

The conversation around the club prior to the game centred around Varsho, with Schneider talking about how having his starting centre-fielder back would make the lineup and defence better. He also reflected on Varsho’s growth with the club.

“He’s a different dude than he was a couple of years ago,” Schneider said. “I think everyone really just appreciates him as a teammate. And he’s a lot more vocal now. Kind of just puts everyone in a good mood.”

The manager cautioned that nobody is expecting Varsho to save the struggling offence. Instead, “we want him to fit in. When you look up and down, we need the top of our order to get going a little bit and we just need people to do their part. I think Varsh is really good at that. He understands what kind of player he is, what kind of hitter he is.”

Varsho, who drew a walk and went hitless in three at-bats on Tuesday, echoed that sentiment. 

“Just be myself,” Varsho responded when asked what he’s hoping to bring to the lineup. “Don’t try to be too much and just be yourself and go out there and play.” 

Varsho added that he’s learned to understand that there will be good and bad days as he continues to acclimate physically and noted that he checked an important box by diving on a play in centre during his recent stint with the Buffalo Bisons in triple-A. He’d practised diving and running into walls, but nothing really compares to doing it at game-speed. When he finally did, it cemented Varsho’s trust in the strength of his shoulder.

And on Tuesday, it didn’t take long for that to show.  

Schneider remarked that as he watched Varsho’s highlight-reel catch unfold, he said to himself, “Don’t fall on your shoulder.”

However, that thought didn’t even cross Varsho’s mind.  

“Not in my head at all,” he said.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man shot and killed outside Mandarin restaurant in Burlington: police

The Halton Regional Police Service is investigating a homicide after a man was shot and killed in the parking lot of a Mandarin restaurant in Burlington. Authorities were called to the buffet-style...

3h ago

Power restored to most customers after storm causes widespread outages in Toronto

Toronto Hydro says crews have restored power to most of its customers following a brief but impactful spring storm on Tuesday. Toronto was under weather alerts for a portion of the afternoon as strong...

15m ago

Ontario considering change to length of teachers' college, documents suggest

The Ontario government is considering shortening the length of teachers' college in order to address a worsening shortage of educators, documents obtained by The Canadian Press suggest. A freedom-of-information...

1h ago

Woman critically injured by falling tree branch in midtown Toronto

A woman is in critical condition after being struck by a falling tree branch near Avenue Road and St. Clair Avenue West, Toronto police say. Officers were called to the intersection just before 3:30...

26m ago

Top Stories

Man shot and killed outside Mandarin restaurant in Burlington: police

The Halton Regional Police Service is investigating a homicide after a man was shot and killed in the parking lot of a Mandarin restaurant in Burlington. Authorities were called to the buffet-style...

3h ago

Power restored to most customers after storm causes widespread outages in Toronto

Toronto Hydro says crews have restored power to most of its customers following a brief but impactful spring storm on Tuesday. Toronto was under weather alerts for a portion of the afternoon as strong...

15m ago

Ontario considering change to length of teachers' college, documents suggest

The Ontario government is considering shortening the length of teachers' college in order to address a worsening shortage of educators, documents obtained by The Canadian Press suggest. A freedom-of-information...

1h ago

Woman critically injured by falling tree branch in midtown Toronto

A woman is in critical condition after being struck by a falling tree branch near Avenue Road and St. Clair Avenue West, Toronto police say. Officers were called to the intersection just before 3:30...

26m ago

Most Watched Today

3:00
Jewellery bait-and-switch crime has a heartbreaking twist

A couple in Maple, Ont., reached out to Speakers Corner after a precious piece of jewellery was snatched in an ongoing distraction crime spree. Pat Taney reports.

21h ago

17:42
Federal election 2025: Liberal Party of Canada Leader Mark Carney addresses supporters

The Liberal Party of Canada is set to secure a fourth term in government. Leader Mark Carney addressed supporters in Ottawa, pledging to represent all Canadians.
11:25
Conservative leader Poilievre concedes federal election

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre has conceded the federal election, adding they will hold the new Liberal government to account.
11:59
Canada election 2025: Jagmeet Singh announces he's stepping down as leader

While addressing and thanking supporters in Burnaby, B.C., Jagmeet Singh announced he will be stepping down as leader of the New Democratic Party.
3:28
‘The Bloc is in decline’: BQ loses seats in Quebec

Despite leader Yves-François Blanchet winning his seat, “the Bloc is in decline” says political analyst Karim Boulos about the Bloc Québécois’ performance on Election Day.
More Videos