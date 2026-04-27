Lithium-ion batteries involved in high-rise fire at Wellesley and Parliament

Toronto police say lithium-ion batteries were involved in a fire that broke out at a high-rise building in Cabbagetown on Monday.

Emergency services were called to the area of Wellesley and Parliament streets just before 2:30 p.m.

Heavy black smoke was seen billowing out of a unit on the ninth floor of the building. The fire was quickly extinguished and did not spread to other units.

Police say the batteries were on the balcony and the majority of the fire was contained to that area, but cannot confirm if they were the origin of the fire or what they were used for.

It’s unclear if the unit was occupied at the time of the fire. No injuries have been reported.

An investigation is currently ongoing.