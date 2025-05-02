CRA won’t renew contracts for more than 1,000 term workers, union says

Canadian Revenue Agency (CRA) national headquarters in Ottawa on Friday, June 28, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By Catherine Morrison, The Canadian Press

Posted May 2, 2025 1:28 pm.

Last Updated May 2, 2025 1:51 pm.

OTTAWA — The Canada Revenue Agency won’t renew contracts for more than 1,000 term workers across the country later this month, says the union representing them.

The Union of Taxation Employees says the employees have been informed that their contracts won’t be renewed when they expire on May 16.

Marc Brière, the union’s national president, says the move is “insensitive” and builds on cuts announced by the CRA under the previous government.

He says fewer staff members in contact centres means longer wait times, slower service and “growing frustration” for taxpayers and businesses.

Prime Minister Mark Carney has committed to undertaking a review of the public service and government spending to boost productivity, and has promised to cap, not cut, public service employment.

Brière says the union calls on Carney and his government to “immediately stop these cuts,” which he says amount to a direct attack on public services.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 2, 2025.

Catherine Morrison, The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Mark Carney says he will quickly call byelection for Pierre Poilievre, Alberta MP to resign

Incoming Alberta Conservative MP Damien Kurek has announced he will step aside so Pierre Poilievre can run in a byelection.

36m ago

Prime Minister Carney to meet with U.S. President Trump in Washington on Tuesday

Prime Minister Mark Carney made the remarks on Friday during his first news conference since winning the 2025 Canada election.

1h ago

Union calls GM decision to cut one shift at Oshawa plant 'reckless'

The union that represents approximately 3,000 auto workers at the General Motors plant in Oshawa says the automaker's decision to reduce the number of shifts at the plant is a "reckless" one which will...

1h ago

Boyfriend of mom charged in her baby's death in Hamilton

Hamilton Police have charged a man after the death of a four-month-old baby who was in his care at the time. Police say the man was the boyfriend of the baby's mother, and was watching the child on...

1h ago

