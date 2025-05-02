Toronto health officials warn of possible measles exposure at Ripley’s Aquarium

Toronto Public Health (TPH) is warning of a possible measles exposure at a popular Toronto tourist attraction.

Health officials are warning anyone who may have visited Ripley’s Aquarium between 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on April 21 to monitor themselves for possible symptoms until May 12.

“Measles is a highly contagious virus that spreads through the air when an infected person breathes, coughs, sneezes or talks. The virus can stay in the air or on surfaces for up to two hours. People can become infected if they breathe the contaminated air or touch the infected surface, then touch their eyes, nose or mouth,” TPH officials said in a statement.

Symptoms usually begin with a fever, cough, runny nose and red watery eyes, followed by a red blotchy rash that starts on the face and spreads to the body and limbs. The virus can lead to pneumonia, inflammation of the brain and death.

Officials say this is the third confirmed case of measles reported to them in the city this year.

The news comes on the heels of 223 new infections reported in Ontario over the past week, the highest since its outbreak began. More than 1,200 people have become ill from the virus since October.

Public Health Ontario said in a report today that 84 people have been hospitalized – including 63 children – during the course of this outbreak. Eight patients have been admitted to intensive care.

Files from The Canadian Press were used in this story