Mexico’s president says she rejected Trump’s plan to send US troops across the border

FILE - Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum attends her morning press conference at the National Palace in Mexico City, April 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted May 3, 2025 6:17 pm.

Last Updated May 3, 2025 9:56 pm.

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said on Saturday that U.S. President Donald Trump proposed sending American troops into Mexico to help her administration fight drug trafficking but that she rejected it.

Her remarks to supporters in eastern Mexico came in response to a Wall Street Journal article published the day before, describing a tense phone call last month in which Trump reportedly pressured her to accept a bigger role for the U.S. military in combating drug cartels in Mexico.

“He said, ‘How can we help you fight drug trafficking? I propose that the United States military come in and help you.’ And you know what I said to him? ‘No, President Trump.'”

She added: “Sovereignty is not for sale. Sovereignty is loved and defended.”

White House National Security Council spokesman James Hewitt said in a statement later Saturday that Trump has worked closely with Mexico’s president “to achieve the most secure southwest border in history.”

“Dangerous Foreign Terrorist Organizations, however, continue to threaten our shared security and the drugs and crime they spread threaten American communities across the country,” the statement said. “The President has been crystal clear that Mexico must do more do combat these gangs and cartels and the United States stands ready to assist and expand the already close cooperation between our two countries.”

The U.S. military presence has increased steadily along its southern border with Mexico in recent months, following Trump’s order in January to increase the army’s role in stemming the flow of migrants.

The U.S. Northern Command has surged troops and equipment to the border, increased manned surveillance flights to monitor fentanyl trafficking along the border and sought expanded authority for U.S. Special Forces to work closely with Mexican forces conducting operations against cartels.

Trump designated many of the gangs and cartels smuggling drugs into the U.S. as foreign terrorist organizations on Feb. 19, restricting their movements and lending law enforcement more resources to act against them.

But Sheinbaum’s hardline stance Saturday signaled that U.S. pressure for unilateral military intervention would put her and Trump on a collision course after months of cooperation on immigration and trade.

“We can work together, but you in your territory and us in ours,” Sheinbaum said.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Belligerent' passenger arrested at Toronto Pearson Airport, police say

An arrest was made onboard a plane at Toronto Pearson Airport this week after police received a report about a man who was allegedly intoxicated and being belligerent with airline staff. Authorities...

3h ago

Man seriously injured in Kensington Market stabbing

A man has suffered serious injuries following a stabbing in the Kensington Market area. Police say the man showed up at a business in the College Street and Augusta Avenue area just before 1 p.m., looking...

7h ago

Albertans rally for separation, saying things won't change under Confederation

EDMONTON — Katheryn Speck said she used to be a Canadian nationalist, travelled the world with a maple leaf on her backpack and once lived in Quebec so she could become fluently bilingual. But on Saturday...

1h ago

Is grocery relief coming? Economist says Canadian grocery prices may level off

An economist says Canadians may see grocery prices level off as supply picks up, demand cools, and a stronger dollar and paused tariffs help.

6h ago

Top Stories

'Belligerent' passenger arrested at Toronto Pearson Airport, police say

An arrest was made onboard a plane at Toronto Pearson Airport this week after police received a report about a man who was allegedly intoxicated and being belligerent with airline staff. Authorities...

3h ago

Man seriously injured in Kensington Market stabbing

A man has suffered serious injuries following a stabbing in the Kensington Market area. Police say the man showed up at a business in the College Street and Augusta Avenue area just before 1 p.m., looking...

7h ago

Albertans rally for separation, saying things won't change under Confederation

EDMONTON — Katheryn Speck said she used to be a Canadian nationalist, travelled the world with a maple leaf on her backpack and once lived in Quebec so she could become fluently bilingual. But on Saturday...

1h ago

Is grocery relief coming? Economist says Canadian grocery prices may level off

An economist says Canadians may see grocery prices level off as supply picks up, demand cools, and a stronger dollar and paused tariffs help.

6h ago

Most Watched Today

2:09
Rainy week ahead

Toronto and the GTA will see some wet conditions over the weekend and into the start of the week before sunny skies return on Thursday.

22h ago

2:15
Toronto Marathon takes over city streets with rolling road closures

Marking its 48th year, the Toronto Marathon returns to the city, bringing with it rolling road closures. Jazan Grewal is speaking with some participants ahead of the big day on Sunday.

22h ago

2:35
6-year-old boy dies after fall from high-rise balcony

A North York community is in mourning tonight, still coming to grips with the death of a 6 year old boy who fell from a high-rise balcony. Shauna Hunt with a tragedy that has hit too close to home for many residents.
1:56
Small plane lands in Lake Ontario, pilot rescued

The pilot of a small airplane that landed in Lake Ontario Friday afternoon has been rescued. Faiza Amin has the latest.
0:53
WATCH: Parachute spotted in water after plane lands in Lake Ontario

Toronto police officers say they have rescued the pilot of a small airplane that landed in Lake Ontario Friday afternoon. Officers said a “small privately owned plane with one person on board” was involved.
More Videos