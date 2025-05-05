Canada’s resolve against U.S. threats should extend to human rights: Amnesty chief

Amnesty International Secretary-General Agnès Callamard speaks at a press conference in London, Tuesday, April 23, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Kirsty Wigglesworth

By Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press

Posted May 5, 2025 2:58 pm.

Last Updated May 5, 2025 4:39 pm.

OTTAWA — The global head of Amnesty International is calling on Ottawa to bring the same intensity it has used to call out U.S. tariffs and annexation threats to also call out breaches in human rights by Washington and other countries.

Amnesty Secretary-General Agnès Callamard is making a rare visit to Canada, asking Ottawa to stand up for the global norms and institutions meant to uphold human rights.

Her visit comes as Prime Minister Mark Carney is travelling to Washington to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump Tuesday at the White House.

Callamard says immediately after that meeting Carney should announce the creation of an ambassador for human rights to send a strong message.

She also says Canada should prepare to sanction U.S. lawmakers targeting United Nations judges for issuing arrest warrants against senior Israeli officials.

Callamard says Ottawa has stood firm against American threats to Canada’s sovereignty and economy, and should show the same determination to call out countries that undermine global rules and UN agencies.

She says the world is on the brink of “historic devastation” with countries violating rules in places like the Gaza Strip, Ukraine, Myanmar and Sudan.

