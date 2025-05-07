The Toronto Police Service (TPS) have identified one of three male suspects wanted in connection with a break-and-enter and sexual assault investigation in the city’s Corso Italia neighbourhood in February.

Officers said three unknown men entered an apartment near Dufferin Street and St. Clair Avenue on Feb. 11, 2025, and left shortly after.

According to investigators, one of the men returned alone a few minutes later and entered the victim’s apartment unit. This time, he allegedly sexually assaulted the victim and then fled the area.

Authorities shared physical descriptions of the three men last month in hopes of identifying them.

On Wednesday, police said one of the suspects has been identified as 48-year-old Luis Alfonso Baltazar Perez of no fixed address. He’s wanted on charges including break-and-enter dwelling house with intent, break-and-enter commit and sexual assault.

VIDEO

Authorities have shared photos of the 48-year-old man, and the two other suspects remain wanted.

Suspect number one is described as having dark facial hair in a goatee style. He wore a grey jacket with white inside, a black collared shirt, a grey New York hat with blue jeans, and white shoes with dark laces.

The other man had dark facial hair and was last seen wearing a grey Toronto Blue Jays hat, with a ripped blue jean jacket with a grey coloured back, a grey shirt, black pants, black shoes, and carrying a dark side bag.

Anyone with information is asked to come forward.