Woman arrested after dog abuse video surfaces: Windsor police

Windsor police say a woman has been arrested after she allegedly abused a dog in a video shared online.

Police say they began their investigation on Monday after receiving multiple reports of a viral video that showed a woman discharging an energy weapon near a small dog in a cage.

“The distressed animal can be heard yelping and barking while another person laughs in the background,” the police force said in a news release.

Police say a 26-year-old woman has been charged with causing unnecessary suffering to an animal and possession of a prohibited weapon.

They say the dog was removed from the home and turned over to a local humane society.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.

With files from Lucas Casaletto of CityNews