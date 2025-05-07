Woman arrested after dog abuse video surfaces: Windsor police
Posted May 7, 2025 11:46 am.
Last Updated May 7, 2025 11:47 am.
Windsor police say a woman has been arrested after she allegedly abused a dog in a video shared online.
Police say they began their investigation on Monday after receiving multiple reports of a viral video that showed a woman discharging an energy weapon near a small dog in a cage.
“The distressed animal can be heard yelping and barking while another person laughs in the background,” the police force said in a news release.
Police say a 26-year-old woman has been charged with causing unnecessary suffering to an animal and possession of a prohibited weapon.
They say the dog was removed from the home and turned over to a local humane society.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.
With files from Lucas Casaletto of CityNews