The Who will perform one last time in North America this summer

Roger Daltrey, left, Pete Townshend and Claire Sturgess during the announcement of ' The Who: The Song Is Over, The North American Farewell Tour' on Thursday, May 9, 2025, in London. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted May 8, 2025 11:16 am.

Last Updated May 8, 2025 11:45 am.

LONDON (AP) — British rock band The Who are to say their final goodbye to North America this summer.

Singer Roger Daltrey and guitarist Pete Townshend confirmed Thursday that they will perform hits from six-decade career during “The Song Is Over North America Farewell Tour,” named after the band’s 1971 hit.

The band, which by the 1970s had become one of the world’s biggest touring bands, easily filling the largest U.S. stadiums, will play their first gig in Florida on Aug. 16, with further dates in cities including New York, Toronto, Los Angeles and Vancouver, before a final date in Las Vegas on Sept. 28.

“Every musician’s dream in the early ’60s was to make it big in the U.S. charts,” Daltrey said. “For The Who, that dream came true in 1967 and our lives were changed forever.”

The band went from performing club shows to headlining the Woodstock festival in the U.S. and becoming one of the biggest box-office draw in the world. The band were inducted into the Rock n’ Roll Hall Of Fame in 1990.

Daltrey, 81, and Townshend, two years his junior, have been one of rock’s most prolific double acts, surviving the deaths of drummer Keith Moon in 1978 and bass guitarist John Entwistle in 2002.

“Today, Roger and I still carry the banner for the late Keith Moon and John Entwistle, and, of course, all of our long-time Who fans,” Townshend said. “I must say that although the road has not always been enjoyable for me, it is usually easy: the best job I could ever have had. I keep coming back.”

Though Daltrey didn’t write songs, he was able to channel Townsend’s many and complicated moods — defiance and rage, vulnerability and desperation.

Together, they forged some of rock’s most defining sounds: the stuttering, sneering delivery of “My Generation,” the anguished cry of “They’re all wasted!” from “Baba O’Reilly,” and the all-time scream from “Won’t Get Fooled Again.”

Pre-sales will run from May 13 ahead of the general sale beginning May 16.

“Well, all good things must come to an end. It is a poignant time,” Townshend said. “For me, playing to American audiences and those in Canada has always been incredible.”

The Associated Press






