Remains of 30 people believed killed by IS militants found in Syria in a search by Qatar and FBI

FILE - First responders dig for bodies at the site of a mass grave in Raqqa, Syria, the city that served as the de facto capital of the Islamic State group, Sept. 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo, File)

By Ghaith Alsayed And Kareem Chehayeb, The Associated Press

Posted May 12, 2025 4:18 am.

Last Updated May 12, 2025 5:17 am.

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — The remains of 30 people believed to have been killed by the militant Islamic State group have been found in a remote Syrian town in a search led by Qatari search teams and the FBI, according to a statement from Qatar on Monday.

The Qatari internal security forces said the FBI had requested the search, and that DNA tests are currently underway to determine the identities of the people. The Qatari agency did not whom the American intelligence and security agency is trying to find.

Dozens of foreigners, including aid workers and journalists, were killed by IS militants who had controlled large swaths of Syria and Iraq for half a decade and declared a so-called caliphate. The militant group lost most of its territory in late 2017 and was declared defeated in 2019.

Since then, dozens of gravesites and mass graves have been discovered in northern Syria containing remains and bodies of people IS had abducted over the years.

American journalists James Foley and Steven Sotloff, as well as humanitarian workers Kayla Mueller and Peter Kassig are among those killed by IS.

John Cantlie, a British correspondent, was abducted alongside Foley in 2012, and was last seen alive in one of the extremist group’s propaganda videos in 2016.

The search took place in the town of Dabiq, near Syria’s northern border with Turkey.

Mass graves have also found in areas previously controlled by Syrian President Bashar Assad who was ousted in a lightning insurgency last December, ending his family’s half-century rule. For years, the Assads used their notorious security and intelligence agencies to crack down on dissidents, many who have gone missing.

The United Nations in 2021 estimated that over 130,000 Syrians were taken away and disappeared during the uprising that began in 2011 and descended into a 13-year civil war.

___

Chehayeb reported from Beirut.

Ghaith Alsayed And Kareem Chehayeb, The Associated Press




Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Bobrovsky blanks Maple Leafs in Game 4 as Panthers tie series 2-2

Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 23 shots for his fifth career playoff shutout, Carter Verhaeghe and Sam Bennett scored and the Florida Panthers beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 2-0 on Sunday night in Game 4 to even...

5h ago

Firefighters injured in Cabbagetown 3-alarm house fire

Multiple Toronto firefighters were injured while responding to a three-alarm fire at a two-storey residence in Cabbagetown. Crews were called to 29 Aberdeen Avenue near Parliament Street and Carlton...

7m ago

Ayami Sato makes history as first woman to play in professional Canadian men's league

She’s a legend in her own right, and now, she’s rewriting the rules in Canadian baseball. Thousands came out to Christie Pits Park on Sunday to watch history unfold as Ayami Sato, a star pitcher...

6h ago

Man wanted in unprovoked, random stabbing of woman in Mississauga

Police are searching for a man wanted in an unprovoked, random attack against a woman in Mississauga that left her with critical injuries. Investigators say the woman got off a bus near Eglinton Avenue...

13h ago

Top Stories

Bobrovsky blanks Maple Leafs in Game 4 as Panthers tie series 2-2

Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 23 shots for his fifth career playoff shutout, Carter Verhaeghe and Sam Bennett scored and the Florida Panthers beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 2-0 on Sunday night in Game 4 to even...

5h ago

Firefighters injured in Cabbagetown 3-alarm house fire

Multiple Toronto firefighters were injured while responding to a three-alarm fire at a two-storey residence in Cabbagetown. Crews were called to 29 Aberdeen Avenue near Parliament Street and Carlton...

7m ago

Ayami Sato makes history as first woman to play in professional Canadian men's league

She’s a legend in her own right, and now, she’s rewriting the rules in Canadian baseball. Thousands came out to Christie Pits Park on Sunday to watch history unfold as Ayami Sato, a star pitcher...

6h ago

Man wanted in unprovoked, random stabbing of woman in Mississauga

Police are searching for a man wanted in an unprovoked, random attack against a woman in Mississauga that left her with critical injuries. Investigators say the woman got off a bus near Eglinton Avenue...

13h ago

Most Watched Today

2:32
Panthers shutout Leafs to tie series

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke with fans after the Leafs were shutout in Game 4 of the series vs the Panthers.

5h ago

2:46
Ayami Sato makes history as first woman to play in Canadian men's baseball league

She’s a legend in her own right and now, she’s rewriting the rules in Canadian baseball. Ayami Sato, a star pitcher from Japan, is officially the first woman to ever play professionally in a men’s baseball league in Canada. Catalina Gillies reports.

7h ago

2:24
Multiple streetcar routes being diverted due to construction

Crews with the city and the TTC are set to begin key infrastructure work at King and Church for the entire summer. Afua Baah reports on the downtown streetcar routes will be impacted.

10h ago

2:32
Warm start with rain and humidity later in the week

A sunny and warm start to the week with highs in the 20s before rain moves into the GTA starting Tuesday.

10h ago

2:31
Sunny and rain free for Mothers Day

A mainly sunny Mothers Day in store for Sunday but plan for temperatures slightly below seasonal
More Videos