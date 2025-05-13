Majority of Canadians oppose shift to two-party system, poll finds

Prime Minister Mark Carney arrives at the PMO the morning after the federal election in Ottawa on April 29, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 13, 2025 6:03 am.

A new poll suggests most Canadians don’t want the country to end up with a two-party system.

The polling from Leger comes after the April federal election, which saw the Liberals and Conservatives win 313 of the 343 seats.

Leger Marketing conducted the poll of over 1,600 Canadians for the Association for Canadian Studies between May 1 and 3.

It suggests 49 per cent say a two-party system would not be good for Canada, while 30 per cent say they don’t know.

The poll suggests people in Ontario and Alberta are the most open to a two-party system, with 23 per cent of people in those provinces saying it would be a good thing.

Twenty-two per cent of people in British Columbia and 20 per cent of respondents in Quebec say they think Canada would be better off under such a system.

At 30 per cent, Conservative respondents were the most likely to think Canada would be better off with a two-party system, compared to 17 per cent of Liberals and 14 per cent of NDP supporters.

The poll was conducted online and can’t be assigned a margin of error.

Top Stories

Fire rips through 3 downtown Toronto homes, injures firefighter and collapses roof

Officials say a late-night fire spread to as many as three homes in Toronto's downtown core on Monday night, resulting in one roof collapsing and a firefighter needing medical treatment. Emergency services...

1h ago

TTC Board to consider proposal to change name of Dundas Station to 'TMU Station'

Among the items on the TTC board's agenda when it meets on Wednesday will be a proposal to change the name of Dundas Subway Station to "TMU Station." A report from the City's Chief Strategy and Customer...

7h ago

From handheld x-ray machines to drive-thru scanners: How the CBSA is guarding the border with new tech

Most guns used in crimes are coming from the U.S., illegally sourced and smuggled over the border, primarily via land. Recent statistics from Toronto Police Services and Peel Regional Police show that...

7m ago

2 students injured in stabbing near east-end Toronto high school

Toronto police say two students are injured and "multiple" suspects are at-large following a stabbing near a high school in Toronto's east end. Officers were called to the area of Guildwood Parkway...

14h ago

Most Watched Today

2:46
Warm week for Toronto, but cooler by the water

The warm temperatures will continue this week in Toronto but it will be a little chillier down by the water. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

11h ago

1:46
Experts suggest 2025 Ontario mosquito season could be more intense

Staff with a Canadian pest control company say they're expecting a more intense mosquito season based on recent and forecast weather conditions. Nick Westoll reports.

12h ago

2:56
Investor of Toronto-based e-bike company searches for answers

Peter Bolton, who lives in Brampton, reached out to Speakers Corner after his attempts failed to get answers about an investment he made. Pat Taney reports.

15h ago

2:32
Panthers shutout Leafs to tie series

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke with fans after the Leafs were shutout in Game 4 of the series vs the Panthers.

2:46
Ayami Sato makes history as first woman to play in Canadian men's baseball league

She’s a legend in her own right and now, she’s rewriting the rules in Canadian baseball. Ayami Sato, a star pitcher from Japan, is officially the first woman to ever play professionally in a men’s baseball league in Canada. Catalina Gillies reports.

More Videos