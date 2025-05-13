Majority of Canadians oppose shift to two-party system, poll finds

A new poll suggests most Canadians don’t want the country to end up with a two-party system.

The polling from Leger comes after the April federal election, which saw the Liberals and Conservatives win 313 of the 343 seats.

Leger Marketing conducted the poll of over 1,600 Canadians for the Association for Canadian Studies between May 1 and 3.

It suggests 49 per cent say a two-party system would not be good for Canada, while 30 per cent say they don’t know.

The poll suggests people in Ontario and Alberta are the most open to a two-party system, with 23 per cent of people in those provinces saying it would be a good thing.

Twenty-two per cent of people in British Columbia and 20 per cent of respondents in Quebec say they think Canada would be better off under such a system.

At 30 per cent, Conservative respondents were the most likely to think Canada would be better off with a two-party system, compared to 17 per cent of Liberals and 14 per cent of NDP supporters.

The poll was conducted online and can’t be assigned a margin of error.