Man dead following single-vehicle crash in Ajax

A man has died after losing control of his vehicle and crashing into a concrete barrier in Ajax.

Durham Regional Police Service officers were called to Kerrison Drive East near Salem Road just before 10 p.m. on Monday for reports of a single-vehicle crash.

Police said the driver of a Toyota Sienna van was on private property when he lost control and struck a concrete barrier wall. The impact caused extensive front-end damage to the vehicle.

A 49-year-old man was rushed to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Police said the private property was closed for several hours.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the authorities.