Man wanted for allegedly writing anti-Israeli slurs on North York bus shelter
Posted May 15, 2025 11:20 am.
Last Updated May 15, 2025 11:24 am.
Toronto police said a man is wanted in a suspected hate-motivated crime in North York.
Officers were called to a bus shelter in the Finch Avenue West and Bathurst Street area at 4 p.m. on May 11 for reports of mischief.
It’s alleged that a man wrote anti-Israeli slurs on a public advertisement and was captured on camera by a passerby. The suspect then fled the area.
The man had black hair and a full black beard. He was last seen wearing a Toronto Blue Jays windbreaker jacket and grey pants.
A photo has been released. Police said they’re treating this incident as a hate-motivated offence.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.