Toronto police said a man is wanted in a suspected hate-motivated crime in North York.

Officers were called to a bus shelter in the Finch Avenue West and Bathurst Street area at 4 p.m. on May 11 for reports of mischief.

It’s alleged that a man wrote anti-Israeli slurs on a public advertisement and was captured on camera by a passerby. The suspect then fled the area.

The man had black hair and a full black beard. He was last seen wearing a Toronto Blue Jays windbreaker jacket and grey pants.

A photo has been released. Police said they’re treating this incident as a hate-motivated offence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.