Ontario reports 182 new measles cases, surpassing 1,600 since outbreak began

A dose of the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccination awaits the next patient during a vaccine clinic at Southwestern Public Health in St. Thomas, Ont. on Tuesday, March 4, 2025.THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Geoff Robins

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 15, 2025 2:02 pm.

Health officials say measles has infected 182 more people in Ontario over the last week, bringing the province’s case count to 1,622 since an outbreak began in October.

Public Health Ontario’s measles report says there have been 119 hospitalizations, including nine intensive care cases.

Of those hospitalized, 95 per cent were unvaccinated, including 89 children.

This is the third consecutive week Ontario is reporting that new cases are in the 200-range, which is on the higher end since experts started keeping track of weekly spread.

Southwestern Public Health Unit’s Dr. Ninh Tran called the province’s case count over the last few weeks “significant.”

His public health unit is still where most of the new cases are concentrated. However, he says most cases are no longer infectious.

“This week has been the highest week, and it is being driven by really good detection and significant transmissions in households,” Tran says.

Southwestern has had 104 new cases reported locally over the past week, he says, which is higher than the province’s data because of differences in reporting periods.

Measles cases in Alberta have reached nearly 400 since mid-March, infecting just over 120 kids under age five.

The highly contagious disease continues to primarily infect unvaccinated children, infants and teenagers, both in Ontario and Alberta.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto man pleads guilty in largest terrorism financing scheme in Canadian history

A 36-year-old Toronto man has pleaded guilty to charges in what the RCMP are calling the largest terrorism financing scheme in Canadian history. RCMP officials say between September 2019 and December 2022,...

9m ago

Driver of tractor-trailer dies in rollover crash on eastbound Hwy. 401

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said a driver operating a tractor-trailer is dead following a rollover crash on the eastbound Hwy. 401. OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says the single-vehicle crash happened...

46m ago

Toronto tenants endured 6 months without utilities after fire: Ombudsman report

Toronto's ombudsman says tenants were left without heat, water and power for six months after a rooming house fire, partly because of city staff inaction. Ombudsman Kwame Addo says bylaw officers and...

1h ago

Ontario's DriveON inspection program not yet fraud proof, shop owner says

In a follow up to a story Speakers Corner has covered multiple times before, there are new concerns about Ontario's DriveON big vehicle inspection program, which was launched last year. The owner of...

Speakers Corner

1h ago

Top Stories

Toronto man pleads guilty in largest terrorism financing scheme in Canadian history

A 36-year-old Toronto man has pleaded guilty to charges in what the RCMP are calling the largest terrorism financing scheme in Canadian history. RCMP officials say between September 2019 and December 2022,...

9m ago

Driver of tractor-trailer dies in rollover crash on eastbound Hwy. 401

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said a driver operating a tractor-trailer is dead following a rollover crash on the eastbound Hwy. 401. OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says the single-vehicle crash happened...

46m ago

Toronto tenants endured 6 months without utilities after fire: Ombudsman report

Toronto's ombudsman says tenants were left without heat, water and power for six months after a rooming house fire, partly because of city staff inaction. Ombudsman Kwame Addo says bylaw officers and...

1h ago

Ontario's DriveON inspection program not yet fraud proof, shop owner says

In a follow up to a story Speakers Corner has covered multiple times before, there are new concerns about Ontario's DriveON big vehicle inspection program, which was launched last year. The owner of...

Speakers Corner

1h ago

Most Watched Today

3:07
Fog in the morning before some sunny breaks Thursday

There will be some fog and morning drizzle before the sun tries to poke through in the afternoon on Thursday. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

18h ago

2:40
Man killed in hail of gunfire in Mississauga 

Police are searching for suspects after a man was shot dead in a Mississauga plaza parking lot. Shauna Hunt with more from the scene. 

18h ago

2:43
Trump drops sanctions on Syria, signs monumental deal with Qatar

U.S. President Donald Trump has promised to lift all U.S. sanctions on Syria. Karling Donoghue explains, and takes a look at a monumental deal he has signed with Qatar involving the U.S aircraft manufacturer Boeing.

19h ago

1:08
Two major Canadian companies have workers without a new deal, could strikes be on the horizon?

Air Canada and Canada Post workers don't have a new deal yet which is causing some concern strikes could occur as deadlines near.

22h ago

0:38
TTC Dundas Station is getting a new name following overwhelming vote

As the city removes references of the name Dundas, the TTC board has voted to change the name to 'TMU Station'.

22h ago

More Videos