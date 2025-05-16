71-year-old man charged with sexual assault of 2 minors

A 71-year-old Hamilton man has been charged after an investigation involving two young persons who reported an incident of sexual assault.

Hamilton Police say the alleged assault happened at a gathering at a place of worship on the Hamilton Mountain.

The suspect was at the gathering and allegedly assaulted the two youths.

Ashok Dua was arrested on Sunday and charged with two counts each of sexual assault, sexual interference, and fail to comply with a release order. He was also charged with one count of breach of a conditional sentence order.

His release was opposed by police and he remains in custody.

Hamilton Police believe that there may be more alleged victims and anyone with information is encouraged to contact investigators.