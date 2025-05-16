Carney travelling to Rome today, will be among world leaders at Pope’s inaugural mass

Prime Minister Mark Carney gestures toward his cabinet, not seen, as he prepares to speak to reporters following a swearing-in ceremony at Rideau Hall in Ottawa, on Tuesday, May 13, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

By Nick Murray, The Canadian Press

Posted May 16, 2025 10:01 am.

Last Updated May 16, 2025 10:31 am.

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney is flying to Rome today to attend the inaugural mass of Pope Leo XIV on Sunday.

Carney is a devout Catholic and this will be his first official trip to the Vatican as prime minister.

He was unable to attend Pope Francis’s funeral three weeks ago because it fell two days before the federal election.

The inaugural mass is drawing many international leaders and Carney is expected to have bilateral meetings with several of them during the trip.

U.S. Vice-President JD Vance, French Prime Minister François Bayrou, and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese are among those who have confirmed attendance.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is also hoping to attend.

— with files from The Associated Press.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 16, 2025

Nick Murray, The Canadian Press

