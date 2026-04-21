4 tow trucks torched in overnight arsons across Brampton, police investigating

Fire crews were called to Worthington Avenue, near Bovaird Drive West, where another tow truck was found burning on the street in front of a residence. Photo: Bryan Carey/CityNews.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted April 21, 2026 5:34 am.

Last Updated April 21, 2026 5:54 am.

Brampton fire crews were called to three separate locations overnight after four tow trucks went up in flames in what Peel Regional Police are now treating as a series of arsons.

The first call came in at 1:14 a.m. Tuesday, when firefighters were dispatched to 7 Cassinway Road, near Airport Road and Countryside Drive, for reports of two tow trucks burning — one in a driveway and another parked on the street in front of the home. Crews arrived to find both vehicles fully engulfed, but the flames did not spread to the house. No injuries were reported.

Less than 20 minutes later, at 1:31 a.m., fire crews on the city’s west side were sent to Legend Lane, in the Bovaird Drive West and McLaughlin Road North area, for another tow‑truck fire.

The vehicle was parked on the road and was also fully involved when firefighters arrived. There were no exposures to nearby homes or vehicles, and the fire was quickly knocked down.

A third call came in under 10 minutes later, this time on Worthington Avenue, also near Bovaird Drive West, where another tow truck was found burning on the street in front of a residence. Firefighters again encountered a fully involved vehicle with no exposures. No injuries were reported.

Peel Regional Police tell 680 NewsRadio that the incidents are being investigated as arson, confirming that three separate fires occurred and that four tow trucks were damaged in total.

Anyone with information or video is urged to contact the police or Crime Stoppers.

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