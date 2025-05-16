CRTC should equalize CanCon spending for streamers, broadcasters: Corus

OTTAWA — Corus is urging the CRTC to require traditional broadcasters and online players to pay the same amount into the Canadian content system.

The broadcaster, which owns Global TV, says both should contribute 20 per cent of their revenue towards Canadian content.

The federal broadcast regulator is holding a two-week hearing on coming up with a new definition of Canadian content, and the hearing is highlighting tensions between traditional players and large foreign streamers.

Currently, large English-language broadcasters must contribute 30 per cent of revenues to Canadian programming, and the CRTC last year ordered streaming services to pay five per cent of their annual Canadian revenues to a fund devoted to producing Canadian content.

The foreign streaming services are fighting that rule in court and Netflix, Paramount and Apple pulled out of the CRTC hearing earlier this week.

A group representing big foreign streamers, including Netflix, Paramount, Disney and Amazon, is scheduled to appear at the hearing in the afternoon.