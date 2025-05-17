Bird man on red carpet leaves Cannes squawking

Raphael Quenard, left, and Hugo David, right, pose with a person dressed in bird costume upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Die, My Love' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 17, 2025. (Photo by Lewis Joly/Invision/AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted May 17, 2025 6:38 pm.

Last Updated May 17, 2025 9:50 pm.

CANNES, France (AP) — Stars in glamorous gowns often peacock on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet, but one attendee Saturday night literally came as a bird.

Ahead of the the premiere of Lynne Ramsay’s “Die, My Love,” with Robert Pattinson and Jennifer Lawrence, a man came fully dressed as bird, complete with a beak and feathers.

The costume had a purpose. It was a tie-in with the documentary “I Love Peru,” which is playing in the Cannes Classics section. The costume was specifically a condor, which in Peru has been seen as a creature connecting heaven and earth.

The Cannes Film Festival recently banned nudity and “excessively voluminous” gowns. But it has no policy against condors.

The Associated Press



