Man dead after shooting in North York

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) say a man in his 40s was shot and killed at a residence in North York.

Authorities were called to the area of Weston Road and Albion Road around 5:20 a.m., after they received reports that a male has been shot.

Police say they found the victim and pronounced him dead at the scene.

There is no suspect information at this time, but Toronto Police say the homicide unit has been notified.