Indigenous groups send eviction notice to Quebec forestry companies

Spruce logs in piles at a plant in Quebec on Wednesday, March 5, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

By Stéphane Blais, The Canadian Press

Posted May 20, 2025 5:23 pm.

Last Updated May 20, 2025 7:26 pm.

MONTREAL — Two Indigenous organizations have issued eviction notices to a number of Quebec forestry companies in the province’s Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean, Mauricie and Côte-Nord regions.

The Mamo alliance and the Association des Gardiens du territoire Nehirowisiw Aski sent the notices to 11 companies.

The notices ordered the companies to immediately remove their workers and equipment from unceded Indigenous territory.

The letters are a response to the Quebec government’s proposed forestry reform, which has drawn opposition from environmentalists and First Nations.

The reform would include creating so-called “priority forest management zones” set aside for the logging industry.

The organizations say Bill 97 threatens ancestral rights and was tabled without Indigenous consent.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 20, 2025.

Stéphane Blais, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto school board 'heartbroken' by loss of 3 young students in deadly weekend crash

The Toronto Catholic District School Board says four of its students were involved in the deadly car crash allegedly caused by an impaired driver over the weekend. Three children died and another one...

32m ago

George Wendt, who played beloved barfly Norm on 'Cheers' and found another home onstage, dies at 76

NEW YORK (AP) — George Wendt, an actor with an Everyman charm who played the affable, beer-loving barfly Norm on the hit 1980s TV comedy “Cheers” and later crafted a stage career that took him to...

1m ago

WATCH: Tractor-trailer fire shuts down Hwy. 401 eastbound lanes in Oshawa

Two lanes on the eastbound portion of Hwy. 401 at Ritson Road remains closed after a tractor-trailer carrying beer cans crashed and erupted into flames in Oshawa during rush hour. It happened around...

2h ago

Toronto could experience coldest May stretch this week since 1967

Mother Nature is leaving Toronto, and many southern Ontario residents, in the cold this week. Toronto is expected to see daytime highs around 10 °C from Wednesday to Friday. According to Environment...

3h ago

Top Stories

Toronto school board 'heartbroken' by loss of 3 young students in deadly weekend crash

The Toronto Catholic District School Board says four of its students were involved in the deadly car crash allegedly caused by an impaired driver over the weekend. Three children died and another one...

32m ago

George Wendt, who played beloved barfly Norm on 'Cheers' and found another home onstage, dies at 76

NEW YORK (AP) — George Wendt, an actor with an Everyman charm who played the affable, beer-loving barfly Norm on the hit 1980s TV comedy “Cheers” and later crafted a stage career that took him to...

1m ago

WATCH: Tractor-trailer fire shuts down Hwy. 401 eastbound lanes in Oshawa

Two lanes on the eastbound portion of Hwy. 401 at Ritson Road remains closed after a tractor-trailer carrying beer cans crashed and erupted into flames in Oshawa during rush hour. It happened around...

2h ago

Toronto could experience coldest May stretch this week since 1967

Mother Nature is leaving Toronto, and many southern Ontario residents, in the cold this week. Toronto is expected to see daytime highs around 10 °C from Wednesday to Friday. According to Environment...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

0:22
Truck engulfed in flames after crashing into wall on highway

A truck burst into flames after crashing into a wall on Highway 401, causing major traffic congestion for more than four hours.

7h ago

2:50
Family of children killed in Etobicoke crash speak out

An investigation continues after three children were killed in a collision that police say involved a drunk driver on Sunday. Erica Natividad speaks to the kids' aunt who says the family was heading home after taking in Victoria Day Festivities.

10h ago

1:31
Deadly Brooklyn Bridge ship crash under investigation

Investigators are searching for answers as to what caused a Mexican naval ship to crash into the Brooklyn Bridge. Marybel Gonzalez looks for answers into the collision that killed two people.

10h ago

2:20
Major disagreement on how to solve transit issues along Bathurst street in Toronto

Transit riders and business owners sound off on proposed changes to solve transit issues along a busy Toronto corridor. Pat Taney reports.
2:19
3 children killed in two-vehicle crash; driver arrested for suspected drunk driving

Three children are dead and a 19-year-old is facing impaired driving charges following a violent two-vehicle crash in Toronto’s west end early Sunday morning. Alessandra Carneiro, Reports.
More Videos