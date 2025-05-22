Ontario Fire Marshal investigating 2-alarm blaze that destroys Scarborough home

Toronto Fire Services said no one was inside the home at the time of the fire, and the cause is unknown. Photo: Bertram Dandy/CityNews.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted May 22, 2025 8:06 am.

Last Updated May 22, 2025 8:08 am.

Ontario’s Fire Marshal has been notified following a two-alarm fire at an unoccupied home in Scarborough.

Fire crews were called to the residence on Dyson Boulevard near Pharmacy Avenue and Eglinton Avenue East just before 3 a.m. on Thursday.

The flames were contained, and no injuries were reported.

Toronto Fire Services said no one was inside the home at the time of the fire, and the cause is unknown.

The fire badly damaged the residence, with photos from the scene showing the roof nearly caved in and the front window turned to rubble.

The investigation is ongoing.

