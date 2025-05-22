Weekend need-to-know: Doors Open takes over Toronto

It’s the one chance a year for Torontonians to get a look inside some of the most iconic buildings across the city with Doors Open. Keep in mind, there is a TTC Line 1 closures and a GO transit service adjustment on the Lakeshore West line.

Doors Open Toronto

Torontonians will have the unique opportunity to explore over 150 architectural, historical, cultural and socially significant buildings for free during the Doors Open weekend. There will also be a series of discussions held on design, sports and creativity to uncover the influences that help shape Toronto. They are free to attend, but you must have a ticket.

Sites are open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. unless otherwise listed. A full list of sites are available on the City of Toronto website.

The Inside Out Toronto 2SLGBTQ+ Film Festival

The Inside Out Toronto LGBT Film Festival is kicking off this weekend at the TIFF Lightbox and will bring the world’s best 2SLGBTQ+ cinema to Toronto.

It’s the 35th anniversary of the festival which celebrates trailblazing queer cinema from Canada and around the world.

A full list of films and schedule can be found on their website.

Walk with Israel

The Walk with Israel is happening this Sunday through the streets of Toronto, capped off with a festival for food, music, Israeli culture, and activities for all ages.

It begins at 9 a.m. at the Temple Sinai Congregation of Toronto on Wilson Avenue while the festival will kick off at 11 a.m. at the Sherman Campus.

SplashWorks opening

SplashWorks waterpark at Canada’s Wonderland is officially opening this weekend on Saturday at 11 a.m. The 20-acre waterpark features 17 different water slides and water attractions that are sure to please thrillseekers big and small.

Full hours are available on their website.

TTC and GO Transit

TTC

Line 1 closure

Subway service on Line 1 between Sheppard-Yonge and College stations will be replaced by shuttle buses on Saturday, May 24 and Sunday, May 25, for planned track work. Regular subway service will resume on Monday, May 26, at 6 a.m.

GO Transit service update

Lakeshore West GO

Starting this Friday, May 23 in the late evening until end of service Sunday, May 25, GO train service will be adjusted to run every 30 minutes between Union Station and Oakville. GO buses will run between Oakville and Aldershot GO stations. There will be no GO Transit service at Bronte and Appleby GO stations. Niagara GO train service will run between Aldershot GO and Niagara Falls.

GO bus connection times will vary, and some Niagara Falls GO trains will depart earlier or up to 10 minutes later than regularly scheduled.

Road Closures

Weekend closures

Walk with Israel:

The following road closures will be in effect from 6:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.: Wilson Avenue and Avenue Road, west on Wilson Avenue to Bathurst Street, and north on Bathurst to Finch Avenue West.

Gardiner Expressway closure

As part of the long-term construction plan on the Gardiner Expressway, one westbound lane and one eastbound lane are closed between Dufferin Street and Strachan Avenue. The eastbound on-ramp from Lake Shore Boulevard at Jameson Avenue is also closed.

A stretch of the westbound Gardiner will also be reduced from four lanes to three for approximately one year. The westbound lane closure will stretch from Park Lawn Road to Grand Avenue in southern Etobicoke. The eastbound lanes along the same stretch will be narrowed, but with no lane reductions, from April 2025 to December 2026.

Temporary closures

Yonge Street is reduced to a single lane both ways between Wellington and King for underground work at the TTC’s King Station to add new elevators and make it an accessible station. Construction is expected to continue into 2026.

Queen Street is fully closed to traffic between Bay and Victoria Streets to accommodate work on a new station for the Ontario Line subway. The closure is scheduled to last until 2027.

Eglinton Avenue West is reduced to a single lane east of Islington and west of Scarlett Road due to tunnelling work related to the multi-year Eglinton Crosstown West Extension project.

Lane restrictions on Bayview Avenue between Roehampton Avenue and Armistice Drive while the city completes road resurfacing, curb and sidewalk replacement, and traffic signal and pedestrian upgrades. One northbound lane is currently closed on Bayview Avenue between Kilgour Road and Roehampton Avenue.

Cherry Street remains closed south of Polson Pier due to maintenance on the Ship Channel Lift Bridge (Strauss Trunnion Bascule Bridge). Road users are able to access the Port of Toronto and Cherry Beach via Unwin Avenue.

From Sunday, Jan. 12, until the spring, one northbound lane on the Don Valley Parkway (DVP) from the Eastern Avenue on-ramp to Queen Street East will be closed to accommodate work for the Eastern/Adelaide Bridges Rehabilitation Project. One eastbound and one westbound lane on Eastern Avenue will be closed between Sumach Street and Broadview Avenue. One eastbound lane on Adelaide Street will be closed between Sumach Street and Eastern Avenue.

Queens Park Crescent is reduced to a single lane south of Bloor as part of the TTC’s Easier Access Program at Museum Station. The project is expected to be complete by the end of 2025.

Until Wednesday, Dec. 31, William R. Allen Road will be reduced to two lanes in each direction at Wilson Avenue for construction as part of the rehabilitation of the Wilson TTC Station bus underpass structure and the Mezzanine Bridge.

Until Monday, June 30, access to the Highway 401 westbound on-ramp from southbound William R. Allen Road will be closed. Detour signs will be in place to divert traffic to access Highway 401 using an alternate interchange nearby.

Bremner Boulevard is reduced to one westbound lane at the intersection with Navy Wharf Court until June. Eastbound lanes remain open.

Until August, Blue Jays Way is closed between Front Street and Navy Wharf Court until August. Local access is maintained.

Navy Wharf Court is closed between Bremner Boulevard and Blue Jays Way until August. Local access for residents of Navy Wharf Court is maintained. At a later stage of construction, the east sidewalk on Navy Wharf Court and Bremner Boulevard will be closed to pedestrians and a detour route will be in place.

Until Sunday, May 18, rolling lane closures will be in effect on Lake Shore Boulevard West between New Brunswick Avenue and Strachan Avenue for road restoration following the completion of underground Toronto Hydro work earlier this year.

Islington Avenue will also be reduced from three lanes in each direction to two lanes where they pass over the Gardiner Expressway for approximately eight months, from April 7, 2025, to November 2025.

From Sunday, May 11 until June, King Street East and Church Street will be reduced to a minimum of one lane in each direction for the first phase of a project to replace a 142-year-old watermain and renew aging TTC streetcar tracks.

From Sunday, May 11 until Saturday, January 10, 2026, Market Street will be closed to vehicle traffic between Front Street West and The Esplanade. The street will be pedestrianized for live entertainment, pop-up market vendors and other events.

For full traffic updates, click here for the latest information from 680 NewsRadio Toronto.