Ontario to require defibrillators on construction sites

Labour Minister David Piccini attends Question Period at Queen's Park in Toronto on Tuesday, May 13, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

By Allison Jones, The Canadian Press

Posted May 23, 2025 11:45 am.

Last Updated May 23, 2025 12:11 pm.

Ontario is planning to require certain construction sites to have automatic external defibrillators.

Labour Minister David Piccini says the proposal will be part of a larger piece of legislation, following six previous omnibus labour bills introduced by Premier Doug Ford’s government.

Piccini says the recommendation for AEDs on construction sites came from industry stakeholders during consultations for a previous labour bill.

Proposed regulatory amendments under the Occupational Health and Safety Act would require AEDs on construction projects expected to last longer than three months and employing at least 20 workers.

A program through the Workplace Safety and Insurance Board would reimburse companies for the cost, which is on average $2,300.

Andrew Pariser, the vice-president of RESCON, which represents residential builders, says this move will save lives.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Parkside Drive speed camera that has issued 67,000 tickets cut down for 5th time

The notorious Parkside Drive speed camera in Toronto's west end, which has issued more than 67,000 tickets to date, has been cut down for the fifth time in six months. The community group Safe Parkside...

53m ago

Police charge driver who allegedly caused crash that led to massive fuel spill on QEW

A driver who Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say was "brake-checking" other vehicles is now facing charges after his actions allegedly led to a chain reaction crash that saw a fuel tanker rollover on the...

43m ago

18-year-old arrested in fatal shooting of young person in Brampton

Police in Peel Region have arrested an 18-year-old man in the shooting homicide of a young person in Brampton last month. Investigators were called to an apartment complex in the area of Beech Street...

updated

26m ago

Byelection to be held to replace Jennifer McKelvie in Scarborough-Rouge Park

A byelection will be held to replace former Councillor Jennifer McKelvie in Scarborough-Rouge Park following her resignation. McKelvie resigned after becoming the Member of Parliament for Ajax. She...

1h ago

Top Stories

Parkside Drive speed camera that has issued 67,000 tickets cut down for 5th time

The notorious Parkside Drive speed camera in Toronto's west end, which has issued more than 67,000 tickets to date, has been cut down for the fifth time in six months. The community group Safe Parkside...

53m ago

Police charge driver who allegedly caused crash that led to massive fuel spill on QEW

A driver who Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say was "brake-checking" other vehicles is now facing charges after his actions allegedly led to a chain reaction crash that saw a fuel tanker rollover on the...

43m ago

18-year-old arrested in fatal shooting of young person in Brampton

Police in Peel Region have arrested an 18-year-old man in the shooting homicide of a young person in Brampton last month. Investigators were called to an apartment complex in the area of Beech Street...

updated

26m ago

Byelection to be held to replace Jennifer McKelvie in Scarborough-Rouge Park

A byelection will be held to replace former Councillor Jennifer McKelvie in Scarborough-Rouge Park following her resignation. McKelvie resigned after becoming the Member of Parliament for Ajax. She...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:33
Toronto approves controversial 'bubble zone' bylaw

Toronto City Council has voted to impose a 50m bubble zone prohibiting protests around any vulnerable institution. Opponents say the bylaw curbs rights and freedoms. Alan Carter reports on the contentious debate.

16h ago

3:04
NHLer Brett Howden breaks down under cross-examination at sex assault trial

Vegas Golden Knights' player, Brett Howden, broke down in tears under questioning Thursday. Michelle Mackey has those details along with the legal arguments over inconsistencies in his testimony.

18h ago

1:44
Toronto under rainfall warning, up to 60 mm expected

Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for Toronto and areas across the GTA as rain is expected to reach up to 50-60 mm.

22h ago

2:58
Newmarket retiree claims $65 million Lotto Max win

Newly made millionaire Mark Hanley of Newmarket describes the moment he realized he won the $65 million-dollar Lotto Max prize.

22h ago

0:30
Canada Post shuts down two-week strike delay

Canada Post workers could hit the picket lines by Friday after the crown corporation declined the union's offer to delay the strike deadline.
More Videos