Ontario to require defibrillators on construction sites

Ontario is planning to require certain construction sites to have automatic external defibrillators.

Labour Minister David Piccini says the proposal will be part of a larger piece of legislation, following six previous omnibus labour bills introduced by Premier Doug Ford’s government.

Piccini says the recommendation for AEDs on construction sites came from industry stakeholders during consultations for a previous labour bill.

Proposed regulatory amendments under the Occupational Health and Safety Act would require AEDs on construction projects expected to last longer than three months and employing at least 20 workers.

A program through the Workplace Safety and Insurance Board would reimburse companies for the cost, which is on average $2,300.

Andrew Pariser, the vice-president of RESCON, which represents residential builders, says this move will save lives.